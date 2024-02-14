Red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikua urges lawmakers to pass bills for 2010 crackdown victims

Photo courtesy of Matichon

Nattawut Saikua, a key figure in the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD), intensified his campaign for justice by urging Pheu Thai Party executives to throw their weight behind two pivotal bills.

These bills, spearheaded by ruling party Deputy Leader Chousak Sirinil, are poised to revolutionise the quest for accountability.

The proposed legislation encompasses an organic act targeting the prevention and suppression of corruption, alongside another organic act focusing on criminal procedures against individuals in political positions. Nattawut passionately asserts that the enactment of these laws will pave the way for direct court petitions by victims, even in the face of rejections or reversals by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Speaking fervently on the matter, Nattawut emphasised that the proposed laws would empower victims to pursue legal recourse, even after cases have transitioned to public prosecutors. His determination knows no bounds as he vows to rally support from opposition members, wasting no time in seeking endorsement from figures like Move Forward Party leader Chaithawat Tulathon.

Responding to concerns about potential misuse of the legislation, Nattawut clarified that only direct victims would be eligible to utilise these legal provisions. The core objective, he stressed, remains anchored in providing a pathway to justice for those impacted by the harrowing events of the 2010 crackdown.

These pivotal drafts are slated for submission to Parliament, marking a critical juncture in the pursuit of justice. Nattawut’s unwavering commitment to his cause was underscored by his pledge during last year’s general election campaign, wherein he vowed to secure the enactment of these bills as a beacon of hope for the victims and their families.

Military crackdown

The grim toll of the 2010 crackdown looms large in the collective memory, with Thai media reports documenting at least 98 fatalities and over 2,000 injuries during the tumultuous period between April and May of that year. Against this backdrop of tragedy, Nattawut’s impassioned advocacy takes on renewed urgency as he champions the rights of those who have long been denied closure.

Nattawut’s journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to justice, underscored by his decision to relinquish his position as director of the Pheu Thai Family. This bold move came in response to the party’s alignment with junta-backed factions in forming the government, a stance that ran counter to his unwavering principles, reported The Nation.

Before this pivotal moment, Nattawut’s illustrious career included notable roles such as deputy commerce and deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister in Yingluck Shinawatra’s government. Yet, it is his unwavering dedication to the cause of justice that now defines his legacy, as he stands at the forefront of a historic battle for accountability and closure.