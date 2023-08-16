Shell-shocked: Peculiar red-mouthed turtle shells out lottery luck in Prachin Buri

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

Villagers in the Prachin Buri province dashed to a local temple to seek good fortune for today’s lottery following the appearance of a peculiar red-mouthed turtle. Having never seen such a creature before, residents believe its unique features, mirroring the revered Buddha, imply promising future luck.

In the tranquil setting of Nong Mak Monastery located in Ban Dong Khwang, Yan Ree, Kabin Buri, Prachin Buri province, hail the usual lottery hopefuls, seeking good luck from the unusual red-mouthed turtle. This unique creature, with radiant cheek and carapace resembling the revered Buddha at Phra Somdej Wat Ketchaiyo, was brought in by locals for the monastery to care for.

The cause of the sudden influx was the previous lottery. The resident who brought the turtle, which weighed 1.1 kilograms, interpreted the turtle’s weight as the lottery number 11. When the last two digits of the lottery number matched, good fortune was shared by all, leading to the turtle’s owner offering it to be cared for at the monastery, which already has a turtle pond.

Locals today were found to be performing rituals seeking good fortune and looking for lottery numbers. They identified numbers on the underbelly of the red-mouthed turtle, interpreted as 157 and 15. The turtle’s carapace, measuring 28 centimetres, also hinted at the lottery number 504, which was gambled upon by lighting incense sticks, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













A 58 year old woman from Nakhon Ratchasima, who rubs rubber near the monastery, confessed she had never seen such a peculiar red-mouthed turtle in her life. Its red mouth, glowing cheek, and enchanting carapace were identical to the revered Buddha at Phra Somdej Wat Ketchaiyo, which she firmly believes will bring luck to them in this lottery round with the red-mouthed turtle.

A couple of months ago, an uncommon cat with a diamond eye caught the interest of Thai netizens, sparking predictions for lucky lottery numbers. Viral TikTok clips featuring the cat showcased its distinctively bright left eye, adding to its intrigue. Read more HERE.