Reckless driving causes 1.2 million baht BMW motorcycle crash (video)

A reckless driving manoeuvre atop Phu Thap Boek, a popular tourist spot in Phetchabun, resulted in a BMW motorcycle, worth 1.2 million baht, being sideswiped by a bronze Toyota pickup truck, causing it to topple over. The motorcyclist and a female pillion rider suffered minor injuries in the incident that took place today.

The TikTok user, who posted a video of the reckless driving, commented, that the carelessness almost cost the couple their lives.

“We barely escaped. We almost got hit!”

The video showed the motorcyclist travelling uphill on a steep, winding road frequented by both cars and motorcycles.

Upon reaching a blind curve marked with a solid line – a no-overtaking zone – a group of motorcycles was encountered, travelling in the opposite direction.

Simultaneously, the Toyota pickup truck, which was following the motorcyclist, decided to overtake at the curve, despite the solid line. This forced the motorcyclist to swerve, lose control, and fall, narrowly missing the video recorder’s vehicle.

The motorcycle involved was a BMW R1200 GS, which cost a whopping 1.2 million baht. The video post attracted numerous comments.

Some expressed concern for the truck driver, wondering whether he had fled the scene. Others commented on the high cost of the bike and its spare parts, highlighting that the repair costs would be significantly higher than those of an average motorcycle reported KhaoSod.

The TikToker later updated followers on his social media account.

“I called the person who was hit. He said the truck driver doesn’t have money to pay at the moment. The police are going to talk to him at the station again. The lady sitting behind him is safe and not seriously injured.

“The truck driver had no insurance, but he’s taking responsibility. The total damage is over 300,000 baht.”

