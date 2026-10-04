Rayong residents dump flood rubbish outside municipal office

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 5:04 PM
1 minute read
Rayong residents dump flood rubbish outside municipal office
Photo via Khaosod

A 300-metre pile of flood-damaged furniture and household rubbish has built up outside Choeng Noen Municipality in Rayong today, October 4, after residents said rubbish trucks failed to collect debris from flooded communities.

Several villages in Choeng Noen subdistrict, Mueang Rayong district, remain affected by standing floodwater, with residents cleaning their homes and removing damaged belongings.

Residents said the waste began piling up and producing a strong smell while they waited for municipal collection.

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They eventually moved the rubbish to the side of Highway 36 outside the former Choeng Noen Municipality office to draw attention to the problem and urge officials to arrange collection quickly.

Rayong residents dumped flood rubbish outside a municipal office after collection delays left waste piling up for about 300 metres.
Photo via Khaosod

Sarawut, a resident of Choeng Noen, said the flooding had damaged almost everything inside his home.

Furniture made from plywood and particle board had deteriorated after being submerged, while mattresses, pillows and blankets could no longer be used.

He said several electrical appliances, including a television, fan and refrigerator, had also been underwater for an extended period and he did not yet know whether they could be repaired.

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At 4.34pm today, Choeng Noen Municipality said on Facebook that staff and rubbish trucks had been deployed to collect bulky waste, debris and flood-damaged belongings across the municipality. Crews were also washing roads and public areas as part of the post-flood clean-up.

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Rayong residents dumped flood rubbish outside a municipal office after collection delays left waste piling up for about 300 metres.
Photo via Choeng Noen Municipality

Residents were asked to place damaged items outside their homes or at designated collection points and to separate hazardous waste, including damaged electrical appliances, chemicals and sharp objects.

The municipality said collections would continue area by area and apologised for the inconvenience.

Rayong residents dumped flood rubbish outside a municipal office after collection delays left waste piling up for about 300 metres.
Photo via Choeng Noen Municipality

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 5:04 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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