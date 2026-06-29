Durian plantation owner denies rape allegation made by beauty pageant contestant

A durian plantation owner in Rayong denied a rape allegation made by a beauty pageant contestant, stating that the money exchanged between them was payment for sex.

The 27 year old woman, identified as Rose, who was second runner-up at Miss Thailand Phuket and Miss Photogenic at Miss Universe Rayong, filed a complaint with Nikhom Phattana Police Station on June 25.

Rose alleged that a durian plantation owner, Mike, attempted to rape her at a hotel in Nikhom Phattana district on June 24.

Rose told police and media that she met Mike after completing a pageant in the province. She said he had financially supported her during the competition, so she visited his plantation to thank him for the support.

According to her account, she arrived at the plantation at around 10pm and had dinner with Mike and two other individuals. She said Mike had previously given her 1,000 baht and later provided an additional 2,000 baht when she prepared to leave.

Rose stated that she booked a ride through an application to travel to a hotel, and Mike asked to accompany her. She said he assisted with carrying her belongings into the hotel room and remained there drinking alcohol.

She alleged that while she was showering, Mike entered the bathroom without consent and attempted to rape her. She said she resisted and attacked him before leaving the room to seek help from hotel staff.

Rose further claimed that hotel staff contacted police due to a disturbance, but she was able to explain the situation and later filed a complaint against Mike. The case gained public attention after she spoke to local media.

Mike denied the allegation, telling media that the money he gave Rose was intended as payment for sexual services, and that both parties had agreed to engage in sexual activity. He also alleged that the beauty contestant attempted to extort money from him.

He said the incident had affected his reputation and business, and that he intends to file a counter-complaint. He added that his wife was aware of the situation and supported his position.

Local media outlet Channel 8 published security camera footage from Mike’s residence, showing the pair drinking alcohol together. The footage shows them sitting close and engaging in physical contact.

Rose’s mother told the Hone Krasae programme on Channel 3 that she was concerned about her daughter’s wellbeing and past issues. She urged Mike not to pursue legal action and called on anyone in contact with her daughter to encourage her to seek support.

Police have not released further details on the progress of the case. No charges or court proceedings have been confirmed, and both parties’ claims remain under investigation.