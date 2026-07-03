Rayong man claims pet medicine helps heal cobra bite wound

A Rayong man drew attention online after claiming he treated a cobra bite wound using veterinary medicine intended for cats and dogs, prompting a doctor to warn against the practice.

The 55 year old man, Pornchai, told Channel 7 that he was attacked by a cobra while working in a mango orchard. The snake bit one of his toes, prompting him to seek immediate treatment at hospital.

Pornchai said medical staff administered antivenom and antibiotics before advising him to continue taking anti-inflammatory medication and return regularly for wound cleaning.

According to Pornchai, he followed medical instructions for more than one month, but his condition did not improve. He said the wound worsened, developing blisters and continuing to release blood and pus.

He also claimed the injury became severe enough for bone to be visible and that tissue around the wound had darkened, which he believed indicated tissue damage.

Pornchai said he later cut away dead tissue himself using scissors. He did not say whether he informed hospital staff about the worsening condition.

He told Channel 7 that he decided to try a veterinary spray previously used to treat injuries on his cat. According to Pornchai, the product had worked on the animal, leading him to apply it to his own wound despite it being expired.

Pornchai claimed his condition improved within three days of using the product. He said the wound stopped producing blood and pus, began to dry, and started closing with new tissue.

Channel 7 later sought expert opinion from Ploypailin Rattanasanya, a doctor at Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital specialising in toxicology and emergency medicine.

Ploypailin warned that medicine formulated for animals should not be used on humans due to differences in ingredients, dosage, and biological response.

She also explained that snake venom can affect the body in different ways, including damage to the nervous system or tissue destruction around the bite area.

The doctor suggested the improvement in Pornchai’s condition may have been related to the natural healing stage of the wound rather than the veterinary product itself.