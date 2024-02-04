Rayong gym owner found dead under tree in Thanyaburi

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Tragedy struck a family from Rayong when they received a call from the police informing them of a grim discovery in Thanyaburi, Pathum Thani. The body of a young gym trainer and gym owner was found under a tree, marking a sombre end to his known journey. The 28 year old man, recently separated from his wife, had left his home in Rayong earlier that day, driving off into an unknown fate until his lifeless body was found at 6.30pm yesterday (February 4).

The scene was a stark and sombre contrast to the busy market area it bordered in Thanyaburi. A Nissan March with Rayong license plates stood parked with a tent pitched in front, while nearby, under the shade of a tree, lay the man’s body, a rope around his neck and marks on his body suggesting a violent struggle. Relatives from Rayong, upon arriving, shared that the deceased was a fitness trainer and gym owner from the Klaeng district. The separation from his wife two months prior and her return to her home province of Nakhon Nayok might have left him in a state of despair, reported KhaoSod.

Following the discovery, police and forensic teams thoroughly examined the site. The reality of the situation began to set in as relatives pieced together the man’s last known movements. The trainer had departed his home sometime during the morning, but where he went after remained a mystery until the tragic news surfaced.

Follow us on :













The authorities, after concluding their initial investigation, transferred the body to the hospital. The family was then allowed to reclaim their loved one and begin the religious rites that would follow.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.