Chinese driver pulled out of car swept into canal during Rayong flooding

Two Chinese men rescued their friend after his sedan was swept into a canal while they were travelling along a flooded road in Rayong province yesterday, September 27.

Witnesses called rescue workers from the Sawang Phon Kuson Foundation to a flooded road near the Lak Chai Industrial Estate in Klaeng subdistrict, Mueang Rayong district, at about 10am. Witnesses said they saw a white sedan swept off the flooded road and into a roadside canal by a strong wave.

When rescuers arrived, they found the sedan lying in the canal, submerged in floodwaters. Rescue workers entered the water to check whether anyone was trapped inside the vehicle.

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The rescue team found nobody inside the car. They later encountered three Chinese men at the scene, one of whom was identified as the car owner. The Chinese driver told rescuers that his friends had managed to pull him out of the vehicle in time.

Wutthiphong Chang-ngoen, a rescue volunteer, said the three Chinese men told rescuers that heavy rain had caused flooding on the road ahead while they were travelling.

Two of the men were travelling in a pickup truck, while the third was driving the sedan behind them. When they reached the flooded section, the sedan was swept sideways by the water and into the canal. The two men in the pickup truck stopped and went to help their friend.

The incident occurred as heavy rain caused flooding in several areas of Rayong. Klaeng, Mueang Rayong, Pluak Daeng and Ban Chang districts were among the areas reported to be badly affected.

Floodwater inundated parts of Sukhumvit Road in Klaeng district, while roads and communities in Ban Chang and Mueang Rayong were also affected. Some areas reported floodwater levels of up to one metre.

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