Ray MacDonald had three narrowed coronary arteries, friend says

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 20, 2026, 2:50 PM
1 minute read
Ray MacDonald had three narrowed coronary arteries, friend says | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: Rayron/ Matichon

Thai-Scottish actor and television presenter Ray MacDonald had narrowing in three coronary arteries that led to myocardial ischaemia, his close friend revealed today, August 20, a day after the 49 year old died at his Bangkok home.

Speaking at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Thai singer and actor Leo Putt, a close friend of MacDonald, said he had noticed MacDonald becoming easily tired, particularly during activities they did together.

At the time, Leo did not think much of the fatigue. He believed his friend might simply not have been getting enough rest.

Ray MacDonald showed signs of fatigue before his death, with friend Leo Putt saying three of the actor's coronary arteries were narrowed.
Photo via Matichon

Leo said he had previously encouraged MacDonald to undergo a health check after having one himself. He described MacDonald as stubborn when it came to seeking medical attention and said he did not like visiting doctors.

Leo also spoke about possible warning signs of heart problems, saying discomfort or tightness around the upper abdomen could sometimes be mistaken for acid reflux.

“Ray probably had warning signs too. From my own experience, I had signs as well. It felt like tightness around the upper abdomen and slightly above it.

“A lot of people who experience this can get confused and assume it’s just acid reflux. From this case, I want to warn anyone with these symptoms to consider first that it could be narrowed coronary arteries.”

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Ray MacDonald showed signs of fatigue before his death, with friend Leo Putt saying three of the actor's coronary arteries were narrowed.
Leo with Ray in June | Photo via Facebook: Rayron

Leo also said MacDonald had not consumed alcohol for almost 30 years. He said there was no reason to conceal the issue and that he would have acknowledged it if his friend had been drinking.

Discussing the aftermath of MacDonald’s death, Leo described their group of friends as being as close as a family and said they would continue supporting one another through the loss.

Leo also relayed an explanation from doctors that severe myocardial ischaemia can cause a person to lose consciousness and die. In some cases, he said, a patient may not experience the suffering or pain that people commonly associate with such an event.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 20, 2026, 2:50 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.