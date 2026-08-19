Thai-Scottish star Ray MacDonald dies aged 49

Thai-Scottish actor and television presenter Ray MacDonald died at his home in Bangkok today, August 19, according to reports from several major outlets. The 49 year old’s cause of death is still being examined.

According to MGR Entertainment, MacDonald’s wife found him unresponsive on a sofa at their home at around 6.20am. She reportedly tried to wake him before noticing that he was not moving, prompting her to call an ambulance.

Rescue workers arrived at the home, but MacDonald had already died. Investigators from Prawet Police Station later examined the scene, with CCTV footage reportedly showing MacDonald collapsing onto the sofa at around 12.12am.

Born on May 21, 1977, MacDonald was a prominent figure in Thailand’s entertainment industry from the 1990s through to the present day. He established his career through film roles and television presenting, becoming widely known to Thai audiences.

His film career gained wider attention with Fun Bar Karaoke, the 1997 feature debut of acclaimed Thai director Pen-Ek Ratanaruang. MacDonald played Noi, a hitman who becomes involved with a young woman caught up in her father’s criminal troubles. The film also screened at the Berlin International Film Festival.

MacDonald went on to win Best Actor at Thailand’s national film awards in consecutive years for Fun Bar Karaoke in 1997 and O-Negative in 1998, establishing him as one of the leading young actors of his generation.

His subsequent film credits included Fake, The Eye 10, Opapatika, Dear Galileo, Phobia 2, Nak Prok and 3AM. His performance in Dear Galileo also earned him Best Supporting Actor at the seventh Kom Chad Luek Awards.

Alongside acting, MacDonald developed a long-running career as a presenter, particularly in travel and lifestyle programming. His work ranged from programmes during the earlier years of his career to online travel content that continued to attract younger audiences.

MacDonald had remained active online shortly before his death, with posts continuing on his social media accounts in recent weeks.