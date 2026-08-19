Thai-Scottish star Ray MacDonald dies aged 49

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 19, 2026, 11:02 AM
1 minute read
Thai-Scottish star Ray MacDonald dies aged 49 | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: Rayron

Thai-Scottish actor and television presenter Ray MacDonald died at his home in Bangkok today, August 19, according to reports from several major outlets. The 49 year old’s cause of death is still being examined.

According to MGR Entertainment, MacDonald’s wife found him unresponsive on a sofa at their home at around 6.20am. She reportedly tried to wake him before noticing that he was not moving, prompting her to call an ambulance.

Rescue workers arrived at the home, but MacDonald had already died. Investigators from Prawet Police Station later examined the scene, with CCTV footage reportedly showing MacDonald collapsing onto the sofa at around 12.12am.

Ray MacDonald, the Thai-Scottish actor and presenter, dies aged 49 at his Bangkok home, with his cause of death under examination.
Ray MacDonald in Fun Bar Karaoke (1997) | Photo from Facebook: เชื่อGu ไปดูเลย/ Netflix

Born on May 21, 1977, MacDonald was a prominent figure in Thailand’s entertainment industry from the 1990s through to the present day. He established his career through film roles and television presenting, becoming widely known to Thai audiences.

His film career gained wider attention with Fun Bar Karaoke, the 1997 feature debut of acclaimed Thai director Pen-Ek Ratanaruang. MacDonald played Noi, a hitman who becomes involved with a young woman caught up in her father’s criminal troubles. The film also screened at the Berlin International Film Festival.

MacDonald went on to win Best Actor at Thailand’s national film awards in consecutive years for Fun Bar Karaoke in 1997 and O-Negative in 1998, establishing him as one of the leading young actors of his generation.

His subsequent film credits included Fake, The Eye 10, Opapatika, Dear Galileo, Phobia 2, Nak Prok and 3AM. His performance in Dear Galileo also earned him Best Supporting Actor at the seventh Kom Chad Luek Awards.

Related Articles
Ray MacDonald, the Thai-Scottish actor and presenter, dies aged 49 at his Bangkok home, with his cause of death under examination.
Photo from Facebook: Rayron

Alongside acting, MacDonald developed a long-running career as a presenter, particularly in travel and lifestyle programming. His work ranged from programmes during the earlier years of his career to online travel content that continued to attract younger audiences.

MacDonald had remained active online shortly before his death, with posts continuing on his social media accounts in recent weeks.

Latest Thailand News
15 year old boy alleges forced cannabis smoking at Udon Thani tutorial school | Thaiger Crime News

15 year old boy alleges forced cannabis smoking at Udon Thani tutorial school

2 minutes ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 21 to 23) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 21 to 23)

4 minutes ago
Thai-Scottish star Ray MacDonald dies aged 49 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Scottish star Ray MacDonald dies aged 49

43 minutes ago
Pink card fraud investigation finds over 60 residents listed in one room | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pink card fraud investigation finds over 60 residents listed in one room

1 hour ago
Aussie accused in Pattaya teen suitcase murder case nears trial | Thaiger Pattaya News

Aussie accused in Pattaya teen suitcase murder case nears trial

2 hours ago
Koh Tao nominee crackdown finds 2 tourism businesses in breach | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Tao nominee crackdown finds 2 tourism businesses in breach

2 hours ago
ER doctor says 10 doctors a shift still cannot keep up with patient numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

ER doctor says 10 doctors a shift still cannot keep up with patient numbers

15 hours ago
Cabinet backs Thailand as regional arbitration hub | Thaiger Thailand News

Cabinet backs Thailand as regional arbitration hub

18 hours ago
Thai app taxi rider injured in accident caused by foreign driver in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai app taxi rider injured in accident caused by foreign driver in Phuket

19 hours ago
2 Thai workers seriously injured in explosion near Israel-Lebanon border | Thaiger Crime News

2 Thai workers seriously injured in explosion near Israel-Lebanon border

19 hours ago
Boxing camp manager caught smuggling migrants in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Boxing camp manager caught smuggling migrants in Prachin Buri

19 hours ago
Rare owl-eyed plant &#8216;Phitsawong Thai Thong&#8217; emerges in Tak forest | Thaiger Environment News

Rare owl-eyed plant ‘Phitsawong Thai Thong’ emerges in Tak forest

20 hours ago
Sakon Nakhon police rescue 4 year old Thai boy clinging to ice truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Sakon Nakhon police rescue 4 year old Thai boy clinging to ice truck

20 hours ago
Thai embassy receives Ban Chiang artefacts in Switzerland | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai embassy receives Ban Chiang artefacts in Switzerland

21 hours ago
Chinese tourist dies after being found unresponsive in Phuket hotel pool | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourist dies after being found unresponsive in Phuket hotel pool

21 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll rises to 41 amid bribery allegations | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll rises to 41 amid bribery allegations

22 hours ago
Hat Yai traffic police denies Malaysian bikers&#8217; claims of unfair treatment | Thaiger Tourism News

Hat Yai traffic police denies Malaysian bikers’ claims of unfair treatment

22 hours ago
Thailand’s game industry bill may cover board games, trading cards | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand’s game industry bill may cover board games, trading cards

22 hours ago
Bryde’s whale carcass found among rocks off Chon Buri | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Bryde’s whale carcass found among rocks off Chon Buri

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi Auto Gate to open to 31 more nationalities | Thaiger Tourism News

Suvarnabhumi Auto Gate to open to 31 more nationalities

1 day ago
Thai woman dies suddenly in South Korea, family seeks help to bring her home | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman dies suddenly in South Korea, family seeks help to bring her home

1 day ago
Foreign man denied boarding over Machu Picchu passport stamp | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man denied boarding over Machu Picchu passport stamp

1 day ago
808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&#038;W and more | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&W and more

1 day ago
Grade 7 student kills classmate, himself in Zamboanga school shooting | Thaiger Crime News

Grade 7 student kills classmate, himself in Zamboanga school shooting

1 day ago
Police raid Bangkok visa agency over fake bank statements | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raid Bangkok visa agency over fake bank statements

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 19, 2026, 11:02 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.