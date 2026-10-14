Ratchaburi mother dies in unfenced police station pond while bailing son

A woman died after falling into a four-metre-deep pond at Ban Kha Police Station in Ratchaburi, where she had gone to arrange bail for her son after his arrest for drink-driving.

The incident happened late on October 11, and Ratchaburi provincial police gave an update yesterday, October 13.

The woman, identified as 58 year old Patchana, a Ban Kha resident, went to the station after her son was detained at a police checkpoint earlier that night.

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She asked an officer at the front of the station where he was and was directed towards the crime prevention and suppression operations room beside the main building.

She walked in that direction and then disappeared.

Relatives later came looking for her and found her shoes floating in a pond beside the station, near the operations room.

Rescue workers were called in and pumped water from the roughly four-metre-deep pond before searching it. Patchana was found inside, and her body was sent for a forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

The case gained wider attention after her son posted on Facebook asking for justice. He claimed police did not help with the search for his mother and said locals were the ones who assisted him.

He also alleged that the pond beside the station had no barrier and that there were no lights around it.

Following the complaints, Ratchaburi provincial police ordered an investigation into the circumstances of Patchana’s death, including a review of CCTV footage and the lighting around the station.

The provincial police commander acknowledged that the lighting in the area may not have been sufficient. He was due to inspect the area today, October 14.

Police also planned to meet Patchana’s relatives as the investigation continues.

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