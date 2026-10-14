Ratchaburi mother dies in unfenced police station pond while bailing son

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 14, 2026, 11:43 AM
1 minute read
Ratchaburi mother dies in unfenced police station pond while bailing son
Photo via Matichon

A woman died after falling into a four-metre-deep pond at Ban Kha Police Station in Ratchaburi, where she had gone to arrange bail for her son after his arrest for drink-driving.

The incident happened late on October 11, and Ratchaburi provincial police gave an update yesterday, October 13.

The woman, identified as 58 year old Patchana, a Ban Kha resident, went to the station after her son was detained at a police checkpoint earlier that night.

ADVERTISEMENT

She asked an officer at the front of the station where he was and was directed towards the crime prevention and suppression operations room beside the main building.

She walked in that direction and then disappeared.

A Ratchaburi mother died after falling into a pond at a police station while trying to bail out her son, prompting questions over safety.
Photo via Matichon

Relatives later came looking for her and found her shoes floating in a pond beside the station, near the operations room.

Rescue workers were called in and pumped water from the roughly four-metre-deep pond before searching it. Patchana was found inside, and her body was sent for a forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

Related Articles

The case gained wider attention after her son posted on Facebook asking for justice. He claimed police did not help with the search for his mother and said locals were the ones who assisted him.

He also alleged that the pond beside the station had no barrier and that there were no lights around it.

Following the complaints, Ratchaburi provincial police ordered an investigation into the circumstances of Patchana’s death, including a review of CCTV footage and the lighting around the station.

The provincial police commander acknowledged that the lighting in the area may not have been sufficient. He was due to inspect the area today, October 14.

Police also planned to meet Patchana’s relatives as the investigation continues.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 14, 2026, 11:43 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thai Air Force pushes ahead with more Gripen fighter jets Thailand News

Thai Air Force pushes ahead with more Gripen fighter jets

32 minutes ago
Foreigners face 4,000-baht tuk tuk fare after The Weeknd concert Bangkok News

Foreigners face 4,000-baht tuk tuk fare after The Weeknd concert

35 minutes ago
Thailand domestic flights get 500-baht discount from Oct 15 Aviation News

Thailand domestic flights get 500-baht discount from Oct 15

1 hour ago
Long-stay visa checks help uncover Thai scam network, 39 arrested Crime News

Long-stay visa checks help uncover Thai scam network, 39 arrested

2 hours ago
Pattaya plane crash damages scrap business, injures pilot Pattaya News

Pattaya plane crash damages scrap business, injures pilot

2 hours ago
Portuguese woman caught overstaying nearly 5 years in Phuket Phuket News

Portuguese woman caught overstaying nearly 5 years in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 14 October: heavy rain in 24 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 14 October: heavy rain in 24 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

5 hours ago
Hlun Solo autopsy finds alcohol but no signs of assault Thailand News

Hlun Solo autopsy finds alcohol but no signs of assault

18 hours ago
South Korean fugitive arrested over operating illegal porn site Crime News

South Korean fugitive arrested over operating illegal porn site

19 hours ago
Finance Ministry defends 1,000-baht departure tax amid backlash Thailand News

Finance Ministry defends 1,000-baht departure tax amid backlash

19 hours ago
Myanmar children rescued from alleged Bangkok trafficking ring Bangkok News

Myanmar children rescued from alleged Bangkok trafficking ring

20 hours ago
Language institute under fire after China study trip collapses Thailand News

Language institute under fire after China study trip collapses

21 hours ago
Bangkok and UK explore cleaner transport and climate plans Bangkok News

Bangkok and UK explore cleaner transport and climate plans

22 hours ago
Rare leopard cat killed while crossing road near Khao Yai Thailand News

Rare leopard cat killed while crossing road near Khao Yai

24 hours ago
Rayong hospital sends man’s body to family expecting woman Thailand News

Rayong hospital sends man’s body to family expecting woman

1 day ago
Meth-using abbot runs from Roi Et temple raid, gets disrobed Crime News

Meth-using abbot runs from Roi Et temple raid, gets disrobed

1 day ago
Two tourists injured in Phetchabun rappelling accident Thailand News

Two tourists injured in Phetchabun rappelling accident

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 13 October: heavy rain in 29 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 13 October: heavy rain in 29 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

1 day ago
Phuket tourist couple accused of shoplifting in Patong Phuket News

Phuket tourist couple accused of shoplifting in Patong

2 days ago
Jealous Loei man accused of torching car while partner at funeral Thailand News

Jealous Loei man accused of torching car while partner at funeral

2 days ago
Chiang Rai police finds 350kg meth hidden in water truck Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai police finds 350kg meth hidden in water truck

2 days ago
The industry has voted: UF AWARDS APAC 2026 winners are here Finance

The industry has voted: UF AWARDS APAC 2026 winners are here

2 days ago
Chinese man arrested over flight theft, 293,000 baht card fraud Thailand News

Chinese man arrested over flight theft, 293,000 baht card fraud

2 days ago
Thailand claims first Miss Global title with 2026 win Thailand News

Thailand claims first Miss Global title with 2026 win

2 days ago
Thai actor questions 5,050 baht airport departure tax on flight Aviation News

Thai actor questions 5,050 baht airport departure tax on flight

2 days ago
Back to top button