Ratchaburi hotel nightmare: Undercooked food leaves child feeling sick

A social media user has shared an infuriating hotel experience in Ratchaburi province, warning fellow travellers to carefully choose their hotels.

The individual detailed their stay from October 21 to October 22 which was marred by multiple issues such as a pest infestation, faulty bathroom doors, an uncomfortable shower head, and most concerning of all, undercooked food served at breakfast, which made their three year old child feel nauseated.

The hotel, which the social media user chose not to name, had initially impressed with its online images of quality rooms, a bathtub, and a pool.

The individual and their partner decided to book a room for 2,000 baht per night, inclusive of breakfast, for two adults and a three year old child. A partial payment of 1,850 baht was made through a bank transfer to the hotel owner, with the remaining 150 baht settled on the check-in day.

Once they checked in, the problems began. The room was infested with ants forming a line, despite having no food in the room.

The bathroom door was difficult to open or close, requiring a lot of force. Further, the shower head sprayed water so forcefully that it was painful, making the guests avoid direct contact.

Breakfast Blunder

However, the most frustrating issue surfaced during breakfast. The guests had anticipated a buffet but were instead offered a choice between an American Breakfast and a pork rice porridge. They chose one of each for themselves. On returning from the restroom, the social media user discovered that the rice porridge served to their child was undercooked, with the pork still pink inside reported KhaoSod.

The child had already eaten some of the pork and was close to vomiting. The hotel staff was alerted immediately, and they quickly took the porridge back to the kitchen. The parents decided against a replacement meal and promptly left the dining area. They were left worried about their child’s health as they had to monitor for any discomfort or vomiting, ready to hold the hotel accountable should any adverse health issues arise.

The social media user concluded their post with a warning to all parents to be vigilant when selecting hotels and feeding their children. They noted that not all children may have the same sensitivity as their child, and some could consume undercooked food without realising it, which could lead to illnesses.

