Rare sighting of two battling Asian black bears in Khao Yai National Park

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Tourists in Nakhon Ratchasima province were stunned to discover two large Asian black bears embroiled in a fierce battle in Khao Yai National Park. The stunning spectacle was swiftly caught on camera by a tourist, Kritsanaphong Kwangphimai. Officials have since issued warnings urging members of the public and visitors to keep their distance from these magnificent beasts.

A video clip showed the two giant bears, believed to be young males, engaging in an intense battle in a grassy area within Khao Yai National Park. The fight, lasting several breath-taking minutes, ended with one of the animals retreating into the forest. It is presumed that the two bears were either fighting over territory or food, reported KhaoSod.

The event took place near a point where tourists frequently pass by. The sighting is considered rare. However, are often able to witness different wild animals come out to forage for food in Khao Yai National Park during the rainy season.

Despite the allure of such sightings, park officials have issued stern warnings to tourists and locals.

“If you encounter a wild animal, it is essential to maintain distance and refrain from approaching the spot where the animal is feeding, as it can lead to dangerous situations.”

In March, a sun bear wandered out of the forest and into a village in Chaiyaphum province in northeast Thailand yesterday. It took rescue workers five hours to trap the wild animal.

Atnoonm, residents of Ban Huai Ruam village in Moo 2, Wang Thong subdistrict, Phakdi Chumphon district reported that a sun bear (‘bear-dog’ in Thai language) had strayed out of the Phaya Fo Mountain Range and into the community.

Officials from the Phakdi Chumphon Wildlife Sanctuary and volunteers from the Hook 31 Rescue Foundation hurried to the scene with bear-catching equipment. To read more about the story click HERE.