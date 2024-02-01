Rare Pokémon Oreo fetches up to 200,000 baht

Photo of Samantha Rose Samantha RosePublished: 11:25, 01 February 2024| Updated: 11:25, 01 February 2024
54 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Sanook

A recent online sensation has emerged as a Facebook page announced it is willing to pay up to 200,000 baht (US$5,637) for a special edition Oreo cookie featuring the rare Mew Pokémon design. This limited-edition cookie has caused a stir among collectors and raised questions about the authenticity of the buying offers, with some speculating it might be a price inflation tactic. Investigations reveal that this collectable item is also sought after internationally, with similar high purchase prices.

Oreo, the well-known cookie brand, partnered with The Pokémon Company to launch a special edition Pokémon-themed Oreo collection. Among the 16 different Pokémon designs featured on the cookies, the “Mew” design stands out as the most elusive.

Mew, the psychic pink and diminutive Pokémon, is infamously difficult to capture in the games, which carries over to its rarity in other collectable forms, including this latest edible iteration. According to Pokemon.com, the Mew design is a collector’s dream and a treasure for Pokémon enthusiasts, reported Sanook.

A consumer page added to the frenzy by highlighting the current trend of hunting for the Pokémon Oreo set. They confirmed that one design, in particular, Mew, as shown in the picture, is deemed extremely rare. They recalled instances abroad where such collectables were bought for hundreds of thousands. Within Thailand, the search is just as fervent among collectors.

Related news
Rare Pokémon Oreo fetches up to 200,000 baht | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pokemon.com

One collector humorously shared that even after purchasing two crates, they were yet to find the elusive Mew, a testament to its rarity. While some may perceive it as just a cookie, for collectors, it’s a valuable piece to complete their set of 16 designs. The page ended on a note that such collectables’ worth is subjective and should be seen as a form of entertainment, with their value varying from person to person.

The Facebook page in question, which posted the offer to buy the Mew-design Oreo, emphasised the rarity and collector’s demand for the item, urging those who own it to check before consuming. The post went viral, sparking discussions and scepticism about the legitimacy of the offer, suggesting it might just be a marketing strategy to create buzz. However, the international demand for the cookie suggests that the interest in this particular design is genuine and widespread.

Mew Oreo
Photo courtesy of Sanook

Thailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Samantha Rose

Samantha Rose

Samantha was a successful freelance journalist who worked with international news organizations before joining Thaiger. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from London, her global perspective on news and current affairs is influenced by her days in London, Singapore, and Bangkok. She now uncovers general stories related to Thailand.

Related Articles

Teenager detained for premeditated murder in Suan Luang school

Published: 10:38, 01 February 2024

Foam and scale: Dishwashing liquid divides netizens in fishy transport debate

Published: 10:25, 01 February 2024

Heroic bus driver’s honesty wins hearts: Returns lost wallets to French couple

Published: 10:22, 01 February 2024

Thailand weather forecast: Cool morning, fog, warming, light rain

Published: 10:11, 01 February 2024
Check Also
Close