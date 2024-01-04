Rare oarfish discovered near Adang Island, Thailand: Mythical sea creature or tsunami predictor

Photo courtesy of วิทยาศาสตร์การประมงและทรัพยากรทางน้ำ TSU (Facebook)

A rare deep-sea creature, known as the Oarfish or Ribbonfish, was recently discovered near Adang Island, in the region of Satun Province, Thailand. The Science of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources TSU page reported the sighting of this marine species, recognised scientifically as Regalecus glesne, yesterday, January 3, by the fishing vessel Thepcharoenporn 15.

Belonging to the Regalecidae family, the Oarfish, resembling the mythical serpents or sea dragons of the Western Middle Ages, can grow up to 9 metres in length and weigh up to 300 kilogrammes. However, The Guinness World Records notes this species as having the longest backbone, potentially reaching up to 11 metres.

Some reports claim that Oarfish could stretch up to 15 metres or even more. The fish is distinguished by its large head, flattened silver body adorned with blue and black spots, and pinkish-red dorsal fin. A peculiar feature is an organ on its head that resembles a crest. The National Science Museum plans to preserve the samples collected by the Satun Provincial Fisheries Office for future study.

Jetsada Denduangboripant, a Biology professor at Chulalongkorn University, clarified that this Oarfish was caught in a fishnet in the middle of the Andaman Sea. He debunked the myth that sighting an Oarfish is a sign of an impending earthquake or tsunami, like the one in Japan.

Jetsada mentioned that Oarfish often surface when they are sick or nearing death. Its appearance near Thai waters could be due to changes in the Indian Ocean currents, a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), causing unusually cold sea surface temperatures.

“The discovery of this Oarfish does not predict earthquakes or tsunamis, it’s just a belief. In reality, they mostly surface because they are ill or close to death.”

In related news, back in August last year, warnings were given about venomous blue dragon sea slugs on Phuket‘s Karon Beach. Rarely seen in Thailand, their stings can be fatal.