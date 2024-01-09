Rare green dragon caterpillar emerges in southern Thailand

Photo courtesy of The Nation

A sensational discovery unfolded In the heart of Phatthalung‘s Srinagarindra district: a rare dragon-headed caterpillar (Polyura athamas) emerged at a local mangosteen plantation, surpassing expectations and captivating all who lay eyes on it.

This enchanting creature, resembling a mythical dragon with its dark green, elongated, and slug-shaped body crowned by four thrust-back horns, was stumbled upon by an avid photographer. Venturing to the plantation to capture the beauty of birds and wildlife, little did they anticipate this surreal encounter with a fairy-tale-like insect.

The dragon-headed caterpillar, typically found in the Himalayas, left experts astonished by its unprecedented appearance in the southern region. The insect undergoes a magical metamorphosis, transforming from a caterpillar featuring green and white streaks into a bewitching brown-black butterfly with an impressive wingspan ranging from 64 to 85 millimetres.

While this captivating species has been documented in Ubon Ratchathani in Thailand, its discovery in Phatthalung marks an astonishing deviation from its usual habitats, reported The Nation.

The Himalayan foothills, the Western and Eastern Ghats, southern India, Sri Lanka, Assam, Cachar, Myanmar, Cambodia, the ancient Tenasserim Hills, and even far into Indonesia – these are the regions where the dragon-headed caterpillar typically graces the landscapes.

In related news, volunteers in Prachin Buri province warned reporters to watch out for wild elephants in Wang Tha Chang Subdistrict yesterday, January 8, during their visit.

The Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and village headman were watching out for wild elephants from Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, Chachoengsao Province, which migrated across the border.

The herd, comprising over 150 elephants, invaded deep into the local village to find food in the areas of Wang Tha Chang Subdistrict and Khao Mai Kaeo Subdistrict Kabinburi District, Prachin Buri Province since last year.

In other news, a juvenile cinereous vulture, discovered on a road in the Lan Krabue district of Kamphaeng Phet last Sunday, is currently under the care of a team of veterinarians from the neighbouring Nakhon Sawan.