Rare event in northern Thailand sparks lottery number hunt

In an unusual occurrence in Surin province, a steel tree branch pierced through the trunk of a peacock tree, sparking the interest of local lottery enthusiasts. The unique event, witnessed by 74 year old Sai Wansiri and other villagers, took place in the forest next to a paddy field in Nong Sai village.

The villagers, armed with flowers, incense sticks, green and red water, and fruits, conducted a ceremony to seek luck from the ten year old peacock tree. The peculiarity of the incident was the 2-metre distant steel tree branch that curved and pierced through the peacock tree’s trunk, remaining in perfect condition without any signs of wilting. The villagers, hopeful for good luck and rewards, flocked to observe and seek lucky lottery numbers.

On completion of the ritual, Sai, also known as Ta Sai, addressed the deities and spirits of the place and lit incense sticks as an offering. The villagers also indulged in a traditional practice of applying flour on the peacock tree trunk and then rubbing it to reveal potential lucky numbers. Each person eagerly searched for numbers with hope, and suspense was high as slowly burning incense sticks revealed numbers one by one.

Follow us on :













At the end of the ceremony, the incense sticks revealed the three-digit number 212, while the number visible on the peacock tree trunk was 94. The villagers, including Sai, who had never witnessed anything like this before, expressed their excitement about the unique event and the luck it might bring. They decided to try their luck with these numbers in the upcoming government lottery draw on January 17. The popular numbers for this draw include 212, 12, 21, 22, 94, and 49.

The steel tree branch piercing through the peacock tree, a rare and intriguing occurrence, has certainly added a dash of excitement and anticipation to the lives of the Nong Sai villagers. As they wait for the upcoming lottery draw, the unique event has given them newfound hope and a story to remember, reported KhaoSod.