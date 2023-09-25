Rare Dumbo octopus flaps into livestream recording in North Pacific expedition (video)

Picture courtesy of @tulipshotbox.

An elusive Dumbo octopus, a rare marine creature with side flippers resembling the ears of the Walt Disney character Dumbo, was accidentally discovered during a livestream by the research vessel EVNautilus in the deep waters of the North Pacific Ocean.

The sighting was made at a depth of 2,665 meters by a remotely operated vehicle controlled by the Ocean Exploration Trust. The Dumbo octopus is known to live as deep as 7,000 meters underwater.

The discovery took place during the Ala ʻAumoana Kai Uli (NA154) expedition. The mission’s team is gathering data from the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, a marine wildlife conservation area and world heritage site.

EVNautilus aim to improve understanding of deep-sea natural and cultural resources, biogeographic species distribution patterns, and the geological history of seamounts, and enhance the management of the Papahānaumokuākea National Monument, KhaoSod reported.

EVNautilus gave a detailed account of the sighting on its livestream, adding that the spooky season is almost upon us.

“It seems like this Dumbo Octopus was getting in the mood by reflecting light from our technology. Looking appropriately “ghostly” in front of our ROV Atalanta’s camera, our Corps of Exploration spotted this cephalopod hovering above ROV Little Hercules as it explored the ocean floor 2,665 meters deep.

“Watch as this fan-favourite deep sea creature hovers delicately in front of our camera, reminding us of the beauty of this special place.

“During our Ala ʻAumoana Kai Uli (NA154) expedition exploring the monument, we are gathering data urgently needed to address local management and science needs of PMNM, including a better understanding of the deep-sea natural and cultural resources, biogeographic patterns of species distributions, and seamount geologic history.”

Dumbo octopuses, known for their habitat in the deepest ocean depths, boast an average lifespan ranging from three to five years. Unlike their octopus counterparts, they do not possess an ink sac and cannot undergo colour changes.

EVNautilus, on a mission to explore uncharted oceanic territories, seeks to make breakthroughs in the fields of biology, geology, and archaeology.

This discovery follows another recent record-breaking sighting of a snailfish at a depth of 8,336 meters, marking the deepest fish ever recorded.

