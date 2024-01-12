Rare black leopard stuns tourists at Kaeng Krachan National Park

Photo courtesy of Hua Hin Today

Tourists at Kaeng Krachan National Park were left in awe as they stumbled upon a majestic black leopard.

The sleek creature made a surprise appearance near the Ban Trang campsite on Wednesday, January 10, turning an ordinary day into an extraordinary wildlife spectacle.

Kaeng Krachan National Park chief Mongkol Thai Phakdi confirmed the astounding sighting. The magical moment was expertly captured by a group of lucky visitors from a local resort in the Kaeng Krachan district, as they ventured towards Khao Phanon Thung, capturing the essence of the encounter at approximately the 27-kilometre marker.

Just an hour and a half drive from the hustle and bustle of downtown Hua Hin, this unexpected rendezvous had the tourists initially worried about the leopard’s well-being, given its seemingly lethargic movements. They reported the encounter swiftly to park officials, who, after examining the photographs and videos, determined that the black leopard was, in fact, in robust health.

Experts speculate that the chilly weather might have enticed the feline beauty to come out and soak up some sun, hinting at a potential feeding area nearby, possibly accustomed to the presence of humans.

Mongkol, emphasising the rarity of such encounters, highlighted the significance of the sighting. Results from studies conducted in the research area around Khao Phanon Thung, spanning from 2013 to 2023, using camera traps for wildlife monitoring and population surveys, reveal that the region, including Ban Krang-Phanern Thung, is a sanctuary for around 10 leopards and black leopards. Such elusive glimpses are considered a special event for park visitors, reported Hua Hin Today.

Mongkol dispelled fears, assuring that leopards and black leopards pose minimal danger to humans, typically opting to retreat when encountering people. However, he advised caution for those who might cross paths with these magnificent creatures, urging them to remain in their vehicles, avoid honking horns or creating loud disturbances, and patiently wait for the animals to gracefully move away – ensuring a harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.