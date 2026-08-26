Rare 10-baht coin sells for staggering 2.54 million baht

A rare Thai 10-baht coin produced in 1990 has sold for 2.54 million baht at an online auction in Thailand, following 52 bids in a contest that lasted just over 10 minutes.

Coin expert and collector Natthakorn Akkaramanee placed the winning bid for the commemorative coin, which was produced for the 16th Mint Directors Conference in the United Kingdom in 1990.

Only 100 of the coins were produced, making the issue one of Thailand’s rarest circulating coins. It was also the first bimetallic coin produced for circulation in Thailand.

Most of the 100 coins never reached the public. Eight are held by the Mint Museum, and 34 were used for displays or distribution at exhibitions abroad, with the rest remaining in storage.

The rare 10-baht coin has also received an MS 66 grade, which the Treasury Department said is the highest grade recorded for a Thai circulating coin.

Despite having a face value of just 10 baht, bidding climbed to 2.54 million baht during the auction. A total of 52 bids were placed before the sale concluded after 10 minutes and 39 seconds, with the final price exceeding the coin’s market value.

Khaosod reported that the sale marked the first auction held through the Treasury Coin Market, a new electronic platform launched by the Treasury Department on August 24. The platform was established to auction collectable coins and promote Thai coins as real-world assets.

Treasury Department Director-General Akarut Sonthayanon said the 1990 coin was selected for the platform’s inaugural auction because of its rarity and historical importance.

The Treasury Coin Market is scheduled to hold an auction on the 17th of each month, with rare gold coins among the items planned for future sales.

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