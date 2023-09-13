Power play exposed: Thai electricity sold to Myanmar drug lord in shocking corruption scandal

Rangsiman Rome (left side) image via Rangsiman Rome - รังสิมันต์ โรม and Srettha Thavisin (Right) image via Srettha Thavisin.

Move Forward Party spokesperson Rangsiman Rome slammed corruption within the Thai government system. after he discovered the selling of Thai electricity to a Myanmar drug lord. Rangsiman exposed a super deal has been struck involving two former police chiefs and a police aviation unit.

The 31 year old politician also questioned whether Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin would dare to take legal action against former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Rangsiman took to Twitter to voice his concerns. He stated that after listening to the policy statement by the incoming prime minister, he found the solutions he proposed to be very vague. He is worried that these policies seemed designed to appease coalition partners rather than to tackle serious issues head-on.

Rangsiman highlighted several examples of corruption within the government system. He mentioned the police ticketing system, which forces police to engage in corrupt practices such as setting up extortion checkpoints and threatening business operators to pay a protection fee. This system also promotes a culture where police are under the thumb of those in power, and where positions can be bought.

He also referred to the unfair treatment of lower-ranking police officers. He cited the practice of transferring officers across units to unfamiliar and undesirable locations. Those who refuse these transfers are subjected to disciplinary action, often sidelined for up to nine months.

Rangsiman brought up a corruption case within the police aviation unit, where former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had approved the use of central funds to pay off nearly a billion baht of debt for the National Police Office, contravening the law and causing damage to taxpayers and the nation.

Rangsiman challenged Prime Minister Srettha to reveal his policies to tackle these issues and to pursue legal action against Prayut. He questioned whether the PM would have the courage to do so, or whether he would be too afraid to upset coalition partners.

The final issue Rangsiman addressed was human trafficking, which had led to the persecution of good police officers. These officers had successfully tackled human trafficking networks but were then severely threatened by unseen dark powers to the point of having to seek refuge abroad.

Follow us on :













Rangsiman concluded by stating that these issues exposed the rot within the governing system, a system that had not been scrutinised by those in power. This led to widespread corruption, a weakened police structure, a rising death toll among police officers, and an influx of drugs and international criminals. He stressed the urgency for those in power to address these issues and bring about change for the betterment of the country, reported Sanook.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.