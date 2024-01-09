Rajamangala University students fight at Siam Skywalk, one injured

Photo courtesy of Matichon

A fight broke out between university students at Pathum Wan District, Bangkok, at approximately 5.50pm yesterday.

A group of 30 to 40 students from Rajamangala University of Technology, Uthen Thawai Campus walked around Siam Skywalk on the Tokyo shopping mall side, and at the same time, another group of students from the Pathum Wan Campus came up from the Art Gallery side. The two groups met at the Skywalk area and a brawl ensued yesterday, January 8.

The students in question were arrested whilst one individual was injured and another was found with a knife. Officials successfully separated students from both sides and ushered them back into the institution.

A witness reported via social media that a man wearing a white shirt ran into the mall first, followed by a student donning a red university uniform. The two chased each other and stopped at the MBK skywalk, pacing in a circle and shouting at each other loudly. They were also running around and throwing stones at each other, reported Matichon.

According to online sources, the situation has now been handled and conditions have returned to normal. The shopping malls in the vicinity have also allowed people to go back outside.

