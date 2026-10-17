Rainbow oil slick found in Prachin Buri rice paddies again

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 17, 2026, 12:00 PM
1 minute read
Rainbow oil slick found in Prachin Buri rice paddies again
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

A rainbow-coloured, oil-like film has been found on water in rice paddies in Prachin Buri province again, prompting villagers to worry about the smell and the safety of the rice.

The local civic group Prachin Khem Khaeng reported the film on 16 October 2026 in Khao Mai Kaeo subdistrict, Kabin Buri district. The group walked into the area to survey the paddies, then contacted officials from the Khao Mai Kaeo Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and the Moo 1 village head.

The officials inspected black water with a rainbow and black sheen in drainage ditches and villagers’ paddies between Moo 1 and Moo 10.

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Reaching the site requires a walk through a eucalyptus forest used by wild elephants from the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary. Officials found large elephant footprints. While they were photographing the water, a large wild elephant stood in the forest beside a paddy before moving away into the trees.

Suntorn Khomkhai, the group’s leader, said he walked about 3km into the area. He said the smell was the same as in Ban Sa Makhuea, Si Mahosot district, and that purple, red, green and indigo film covered paddies spanning hundreds of rai. He said the rice would ultimately be sold to consumers.

Suntorn said it was unclear whether the area upstream was the source. He asked whether a factory there was linked to one in Ban Hua Sa.

Earlier, the Department of Industrial Works, working with Top Gun and the Prachin Buri provincial industry office, used Section 39 to order one factory temporarily closed over rainbow oil leaks in floodwater. Officials also spread 1,000kg of lime to neutralise a fish smell in the area.

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Rainbow oil slick found in Prachin Buri rice paddies again | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV
Rainbow oil slick found in Prachin Buri rice paddies again | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 17, 2026, 12:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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