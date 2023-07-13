Racket restriction: Thai senators and EC officers ‘served’ ban from Thailand badminton court

Photo via Facebook/ Pita Limjaroenrat - พิธา ลิ้มเจริญรัตน์ and สนามแบดมินตัน Panda Arena อุตรดิตถ์

A badminton court in northern Thailand announced on its official Facebook page that Thai senators and Election Commission (EC) officers and their family members are banned from visiting or playing on the premises.

The Panda Arena badminton centre, in the northern province of Uttaradit, announced on Facebook…

“Our badminton court does not allow senators and EC authorities, along with their family members and relatives, to enter the premises. It may bring misfortune to the court! Thank you.”

The badminton court confirmed that their services are only available to certain senators and Members of Parliament who support Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, the future Prime Minister of Thailand. These supporters have been offered free access to the badminton courts.

The post drew the attention of many Thai netizens, receiving over 16,000 reactions, 1,200 comments, and 2,900 shares.

The message was widely perceived as a response to the EC’s decision to ask the Constitutional Court to terminate Pita’s candidacy due to his shares in the media company, iTV.

The Panda Arena badminton court did not stop at just one post. Seven hours later, the Facebook page shared another message, stating…

“At Panda Arena, we aim to nurture the youth who serve the nation rather than becoming slaves to others. If we do not confront inaccuracies now, future generations will lose faith in us. Let’s go play badminton. Thank you.”

Additionally, Panda Arena introduced a special promotion for players wearing orange and red shirts – two hours of free court usage exclusively on weekends to those sporting these colours.

The badminton court wasn’t the only one coming out in solidarity with Pita against the EC. Political activists throughout Thailand’s many provinces held protests in response to EC proposals yesterday.

A Parliamentary meeting is currently ongoing, with the prime minister’s vote scheduled to start at 5pm today.

The primary topic of discussion revolves around Section 112 of the Criminal Law, also known as the lese majeste law, which Pita and the MFP plan to amend to support individuals unfairly imprisoned for voicing their opinions.

In addition to the proposed revisions to Section 112, Pita is currently under scrutiny regarding his recent media shareholding. The court is still considering this matter.