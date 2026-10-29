Thailand revokes Chabad leader’s Thai citizenship over US passport use

Thailand has revoked the Thai citizenship of Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor, head of the Chabad network in Thailand, after he used his American nationality to travel to and from Australia 16 times.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed the revocation order dated October 28, citing a breach of the conditions under which Kantor obtained Thai citizenship.

Kantor is a Jewish community leader who has lived in Thailand since 1993 and held American citizenship before obtaining Thai nationality.

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According to the announcement, Kantor obtained Thai citizenship through naturalisation under Section 10 of the Nationality Act 1965. His naturalisation was published in the Royal Gazette on April 11, 2013, and he received his first Thai national identity card on May 2 that year.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) subsequently provided the Interior Ministry with information showing that Kantor had continued using his American nationality to enter and leave Australia on 16 occasions. The most recent journey recorded was on January 26, 2026.

The ministry determined that his continued use of his original nationality breached a condition of his naturalisation application, which he had acknowledged when applying for Thai citizenship.

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Anutin therefore revoked Kantor’s Thai citizenship under Section 19(2) of the Nationality Act.

Kantor, widely known as Rabbi Yosef, has been based in Thailand for more than three decades.

According to a Jewish community website in Thailand, Kantor arrived in Bangkok with his wife and daughter in 1993 to serve as a community rabbi.

He has since led the Chabad-Lubavitch network in Thailand, which organises religious activities and provides services for Jewish residents and visitors to the country.

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