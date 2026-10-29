Thailand revokes Chabad leader’s Thai citizenship over US passport use

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 1:50 PM
1 minute read
Thailand revokes Chabad leader’s Thai citizenship over US passport use
Photo via Youtube: Lubavitch Lebt ליובאוויטש לעבט

Thailand has revoked the Thai citizenship of Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor, head of the Chabad network in Thailand, after he used his American nationality to travel to and from Australia 16 times.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed the revocation order dated October 28, citing a breach of the conditions under which Kantor obtained Thai citizenship.

Kantor is a Jewish community leader who has lived in Thailand since 1993 and held American citizenship before obtaining Thai nationality.

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According to the announcement, Kantor obtained Thai citizenship through naturalisation under Section 10 of the Nationality Act 1965. His naturalisation was published in the Royal Gazette on April 11, 2013, and he received his first Thai national identity card on May 2 that year.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) subsequently provided the Interior Ministry with information showing that Kantor had continued using his American nationality to enter and leave Australia on 16 occasions. The most recent journey recorded was on January 26, 2026.

The ministry determined that his continued use of his original nationality breached a condition of his naturalisation application, which he had acknowledged when applying for Thai citizenship.

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Anutin therefore revoked Kantor’s Thai citizenship under Section 19(2) of the Nationality Act.

Chabad leader Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor had his Thai citizenship revoked after officials documented 16 trips using American nationality.
Photo via Facebook: ThaiTribune

Kantor, widely known as Rabbi Yosef, has been based in Thailand for more than three decades.

According to a Jewish community website in Thailand, Kantor arrived in Bangkok with his wife and daughter in 1993 to serve as a community rabbi.

He has since led the Chabad-Lubavitch network in Thailand, which organises religious activities and provides services for Jewish residents and visitors to the country.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 1:50 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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