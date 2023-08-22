‘Quite an adventure’ says Scottish pensioner of his snake-infested Indiana Jones river rescue in Thailand (video)

Screengrab from video courtesy of The Daily Record.

A Scottish pensioner declared it was “quite an adventure” as he was plucked from a snake-infested river in Thailand after embarking on an Indiana Jones-type Boy’s Own escapade.

The 77 year old Scot found himself marooned in his inflatable dinghy for nearly seven hours in the treacherous waters of Udon Thani province. Initially setting out for a leisurely kayak cruise on Sunday, Martin Grant was soon mired in mud, and his flimsy craft succumbed to the treacherous waters teeming with snakes.

Despite suffering only minor cuts and a torn pair of shorts during the ordeal, Police Captain Pongpat Kerkpiboonchai noted that the Aberdonian man’s survival was a stroke of luck. The river is home to a variety of creatures, including pythons, cobras, leeches, lizards, and particularly aggressive mosquitoes, as reported by the Daily Record. Upon being rescued, Grant quipped, “It was quite an adventure.”

“I’m truly thankful to all those who assisted in my rescue. I wouldn’t have wished to spend the entire night stranded there.”

On Sunday afternoon, the Scottish pensioner set off from his home and launched his kayak on the river. However, he found himself overpowered by the current after covering a distance of around two to three miles downstream.

“My kayak sank, and I started to panic. Luckily, there was a small island in the water that I could cling to. I had my phone, so I called for help, though I knew the battery wouldn’t last forever. I didn’t have enough supplies.”

Around 5pm, Police Captain Pongpat and his rescue team, along with a translator, arrived at the river after coordinated efforts from various departments to locate the Scottish pensioner. Eventually, investigators located Grant’s parked Mazda, and by 10pm, they had pinpointed the position of the kayak using GPS aerial maps.

Following his rescue, Grant received basic first aid but declined further medical attention, as reported by the Daily Record. Police Captain Pongpat expressed collective relief upon finding the Scottish Pensioner.

“Different departments collaborated to rescue the foreigner, and it was a success. This stretch of the river is rife with pythons, making the man’s survival all the more remarkable.”