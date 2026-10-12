Queen Suthida to visit Japan for women’s ice hockey championship

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 12, 2026, 12:28 PM
1 minute read
Queen Suthida to visit Japan for women’s ice hockey championship

Her Majesty Queen Suthida will travel to Japan from 14 to 22 October 2026, where she will attend a women’s ice hockey championship in Sapporo, the Royal Household Bureau has announced.

At the invitation of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President, Her Majesty will watch the 2027 IIHF Women’s Asia Championship from 15 to 18 October, and present medals and trophies to the athletes.

The visit is part of Her Majesty’s role as the IIHF’s first Women’s Global Ambassador, a title she has held since 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IIHF invited Her Majesty to take on the role after Their Majesties the King and Queen presided over the opening of a new ice rink in Chiang Mai in November 2023. She was formally honoured in October 2024 at a ceremony in Bangkok, held alongside the first women’s ice hockey friendly between Thailand and China, in which Her Majesty also took to the ice with the Thai national team.

Queen Suthida to visit Japan for women’s ice hockey championship

“With the passion Her Majesty brings to our sport, she will inspire many female athletes and certainly become a role model for many more athletes in the Asia region, as well as worldwide,” IIHF President Luc Tardif said at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Her Majesty has represented women’s ice hockey on the world stage, including attending the women’s ice hockey medal matches at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in February.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Ice hockey may seem an unlikely sport for a tropical country, but Thailand has become a leader in Southeast Asia. According to the IIHF, it is one of the few countries in the region to take part in all five IIHF World Championships across men’s, women’s and junior categories, and Bangkok is among the world’s fastest-growing hockey markets.

Her Majesty will depart from Don Mueang military airport on Wednesday, 14 October, and return on Thursday, 22 October.

Queen Suthida to visit Japan for women’s ice hockey championship

Her Majesty Queen Suthida will travel to Japan from 14 to 22 October 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 12, 2026, 12:28 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Latest Thailand News
IMF-World Bank meetings start as police flag five roads Bangkok News

IMF-World Bank meetings start as police flag five roads

45 minutes ago
Thailand road crashes kill around 120 tourists annually Thailand News

Thailand road crashes kill around 120 tourists annually

1 hour ago
Thai man held over 21m baht romance scam, fake documents Crime News

Thai man held over 21m baht romance scam, fake documents

2 hours ago
Pattaya begins 3.5km road upgrade ahead of New Year Pattaya News

Pattaya begins 3.5km road upgrade ahead of New Year

2 hours ago
Police arrest suspect after 3 Chinese men found bound in Tak Crime News

Police arrest suspect after 3 Chinese men found bound in Tak

3 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 12 October: heavy rain in 9 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 12 October: heavy rain in 9 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

6 hours ago
Gas suspected after 3 workers collapse in Samut Prakan kitchen Thailand News

Gas suspected after 3 workers collapse in Samut Prakan kitchen

19 hours ago
Man arrested after Phuket officials deem festival games gambling Phuket News

Man arrested after Phuket officials deem festival games gambling

19 hours ago
Phuket teen racing crackdown puts parents in legal trouble Phuket News

Phuket teen racing crackdown puts parents in legal trouble

20 hours ago
Woman on motorbike killed in collision with staff bus in Chon Buri Thailand News

Woman on motorbike killed in collision with staff bus in Chon Buri

20 hours ago
Thai Hotels Association rejects 1,000-baht departure tax Thailand News

Thai Hotels Association rejects 1,000-baht departure tax

21 hours ago
Thailand, Timor-Leste speed up deal for direct flights Thailand News

Thailand, Timor-Leste speed up deal for direct flights

21 hours ago
Five road workers burned as truck catches fire in Bangkok Thailand News

Five road workers burned as truck catches fire in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Thailand orders checks on all 1,203 elderly care facilities Thailand News

Thailand orders checks on all 1,203 elderly care facilities

22 hours ago
Chinese tourist jumps into water at Chiang Mai attraction Northern Thailand News

Chinese tourist jumps into water at Chiang Mai attraction

22 hours ago
Two Nigerian men arrested after cocaine found in Pattaya condo Pattaya News

Two Nigerian men arrested after cocaine found in Pattaya condo

23 hours ago
Nene Royal meets King and Queen after America’s Got Talent win Thailand News

Nene Royal meets King and Queen after America’s Got Talent win

23 hours ago
Woman admits dumping newborn’s body at Nonthaburi condo Thailand News

Woman admits dumping newborn’s body at Nonthaburi condo

1 day ago
Thai police weigh arrest warrants for 2 directors in exam cheating case Thailand News

Thai police weigh arrest warrants for 2 directors in exam cheating case

1 day ago
Bangkok ends flood status in 30 districts, 8 remain Bangkok News

Bangkok ends flood status in 30 districts, 8 remain

1 day ago
Indian YouTuber travelling penniless turned away from Thai temple Thailand News

Indian YouTuber travelling penniless turned away from Thai temple

1 day ago
31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid Crime News

31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid

1 day ago
Bangkok police arrest 11 foreigners in nominee property raids Thailand News

Bangkok police arrest 11 foreigners in nominee property raids

1 day ago
Pattaya heist gang flees Thailand with 37 million baht Pattaya News

Pattaya heist gang flees Thailand with 37 million baht

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 11 October: heavy rain in 33 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 11 October: heavy rain in 33 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

1 day ago
Back to top button