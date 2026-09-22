Queen Sirikit cremation schedule confirmed for December

The Queen Sirikit royal cremation will take place over five days from December 15 to 19, with the main cremation ceremony scheduled for December 16 at Sanam Luang in Bangkok.

The programme was conveyed by the Bureau of the Royal Household and acknowledged at a Public Relations Committee meeting yesterday, September 21.

The ceremonies will begin at 5pm on December 15 with a royal merit-making ceremony at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in preparation for moving the Royal Urn to the Royal Crematorium.

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At 7am on December 16, the Royal Urn will be moved from Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall to the Royal Crematorium at Sanam Luang. The Royal Cremation Ceremony is scheduled for 4.30pm.

The following morning, December 17, the Royal Relics and Royal Ashes will be collected at the Royal Crematorium at 8am before being transferred to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha within the Grand Palace.

A further merit-making ceremony for the Royal Relics will be held at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall at 5pm on December 18.

The final day, December 19, will begin with a meal offered to monks at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall at 10am. The Royal Relics will then be enshrined in the Heavenly Abode at Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall.

At 5pm, the Royal Ashes will be enshrined at Wat Ratchabophit Sathit Maha Simaram and Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, bringing the five-day programme to a close.

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The royal cremation for Queen Sirikit will also be broadcast live. Royal permission has been granted for the Public Relations Department and Television Pool of Thailand to provide live coverage throughout the ceremonies, while a Main Press Centre and International Broadcast Centre are being prepared for domestic and international media.

Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi, who chairs the ceremony’s Public Relations Committee, said preparations from October through December would focus on providing accurate information and coordinating media coverage.

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, passed away at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok on October 24 last year at the age of 93. His Majesty the King subsequently ordered a royal funeral with the highest honours, with Her Majesty’s remains lying in state at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall.

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