Python hiding in toilet bites Thai man’s buttocks

A man from Nonthaburi in central Thailand was taking a Number 2 in his bathroom yesterday when he felt a sudden agonising pain in his tushy. He leapt up to see a python slithering back down the toilet bowl. The snake bit his buttocks.

The victim, 62 year old Witoon Sonapoon, said he was so shocked that he ran out of his downstairs bathroom and slipped. Witoon was rushed to Bang Yai Hospital where he was treated for a snake bite wound “near his bumhole,” reports Sanook, rather graphically.

The injured said that the snake was quite big and he believed it was a python. This isn’t the first time the snake has visited the bathroom, said Witoon. On Friday, March 14, the python popped its head up into the bathroom three times in one day. Everyone in the house saw it, said Witoon.

Yet Witoon was still brave enough to sit down on the toilet four days after the latest python sighting. He said he’s seen this happen to others before on the news, but he never thought it would happen to him.

Luckily, pythons are not venomous snakes so doctors didn’t have to administer any anti-venom. However, they have strong bites and can do considerable damage based on size alone. Witoon is probably just glad the snake didn’t go for something else.

Witoon and his family removed the whole toilet from the wall to locate the snake but found no sign of it. The butt-biting python is still at large.

Last month, another homeowner in Thailand’s toilet wouldn’t flush. Then, he saw a python’s head pop up from the toilet bowl. The snake was too large to be pulled out, so snake catchers had to dismantle the whole shebang. A 23 kilogramme snake was thoroughly stuck in the pipes.

In September last year, a big python was caught on camera launching at a Royal Forest Department officer out of nowhere inside the Japan Building in Bangkok. She suffered a nasty bite.

After the incident, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation mobilised a team to remove and relocate the snake. The rescue team found not one, not two, but three pythons hiding in the government building.