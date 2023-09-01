Quackers’ surprise: Homeowner unravels duck dilemma with a twist of python

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A homeowner finally discovered the reason for his dwindling duck stock when he found a 3 metre long python lounging in his duck coop.

The early morning python discovery led the homeowner, Somsak Metta, to call for emergency assistance. The incident took place today, at house number 131, in the Bang Kung village, Si Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri province.

Somsak initially thought the ducks were being stolen when they started disappearing two at a time. On the morning of the incident, he discovered the culprit – a large python, in his duck coop.

The coop, home to about ten ducks, is securely fenced. However, the python was found resting inside, unable to move due to its bloated state. The python was large, approximately 3 metres long and had two ducks, weighing between 20 and 30 kilograms, in its stomach. The rescue officials safely captured the python from the coop and prepared to release it back into the wild.

Upon questioning, Somsak said he kept ducks for their eggs. He had even renovated the coop to make it more secure when the ducks began to disappear. But he was shocked to find the large python in the coop this morning. He called for emergency assistance for the python’s removal and later considered buying a lottery ticket with his house number, hoping for some good luck after the python discovery incident, reported KhaoSod.

Python discoveries and encounters have been increasingly common.

