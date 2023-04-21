Public hospital director caught in underage sex scandal

Image Credit: Bangkok Post

In the Muang district of Loei province, the director of a public hospital, alongside two accomplices, has been arrested for engaging in the act of buying sex from underage girls. The Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) arrested the individuals in question, shedding light on a disturbing practice involving the exploitation of minors within the region.

The three individuals in question were apprehended by ATPD officers on Thursday in the tambon Kudpong area of Muang district. The suspects are Phasakorn Surachaipanya, a 54-year-old director of a tambon-based public hospital in Loei; Pichai Sertsri, a 34-year-old municipal worker; and Santi Srikammee, a 34-year-old air conditioning repairman.

These men were wanted based on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court, with charges of buying sex from girls aged under 18 and encouraging them into lewd activities. Pol Maj Gen Sarut Khwaengsopha, the commander of the ATPD, has confirmed the offences and the arrests made.

Earlier this year, the arrests follow the detainment of a married couple for procuring underage girls into prostitution within the northeastern province. The couple, known only as Sakchai and his wife Manthana, reportedly charged their customers between 2,000 and 10,000 baht per sex service, while the exploited girls received only 1,000 baht each in return.

During the interrogations, the three arrested men confessed to purchasing sex services from the underage girls who fell under the control of the aforementioned couple. Further investigations and legal action are now underway, with the suspects being held at the ATPD sub-division 3 before facing the next steps of the legal process.

This case highlights the ongoing issue of child exploitation and the purchasing of illegal sex services within certain areas of Thailand. The arrest of these three men has undoubtedly caused significant concern among the public, especially considering that one of the suspects holds a prominent leadership position in a public hospital.

Follow us on :













It is crucial for the authorities to continue reinforcing efforts to combat child exploitation and put an end to the purchasing of illegal sex services. Increased vigilance is necessary to identify and apprehend individuals involved in these disturbing activities.

Furthermore, public awareness campaigns may be useful in educating the general population about the negative consequences of purchasing sex services and the need to protect the most vulnerable members of society. By working together, the hope is that these incidents will become increasingly rare and that those responsible will face severe consequences for their actions.