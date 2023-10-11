Public health strategy: Thailand’s DMS unveils 13-point plan to tackle cancer

Photo: KhaoSod

The Department of Medical Services (DMS) has unveiled its 13 Quick Win strategy, led by the Director-General’s representative, Amporn Benjaphonpitak. This public health strategy is designed to tackle liver and bile duct cancer diagnoses, establish mini-rehabilitation centres in every province, set up four health zones, and enhance services in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district and Chiang Mai’s Mueang district. The objective is to drive the healthcare sector and stimulate the economy.

The DMS is swiftly implementing policies such as full-circle cancer care, run by the National Cancer Institute and regional cancer hospitals.

In the first 100 days, the focus will be on promoting knowledge of prevalent cancers in Thailand amongst the public and cancer patients, encouraging HPV vaccination and supporting the diagnosis and screening of liver and bile duct cancer in high-risk areas. The public health strategy also includes the establishment of Cancer Warriors for five significant types of cancer.

A mini-rehabilitation centre will be established in every province, run by the National Institute of Drug Abuse Treatment and the regional Thanyarak Institute. The goal is to increase access to standard treatment services, reduce congestion, save time and lower costs. Personnel will be trained in drug abuse treatment.

The DMS is also driving the implementation of projects under the Royal Initiative, such as the Royal Prison Health Project and other medical service projects under the Thopparat Vejchanukul Foundation.

The DMS will launch the Health Economy initiative by setting up a standard and certification testing centre for cosmetics and medical cosmetics at the Institute of Dermatology. This will improve the quality of Thai cosmetics and medical cosmetics, making them more competitive with foreign products. They are also planning to establish a Premium Dental Clinic for comprehensive beauty procedures.

In addition, the DMS aims to ensure the safety of tourists by providing standard emergency medical care. Training will be provided to medical personnel, and tourists will be educated about various emergency situations, reported KhaoSod.

The public health strategy is geared towards safeguarding public health, stimulating the economy, and enhancing the overall quality of life for Thai residents.

