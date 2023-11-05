Public Health Ministry launches Mini Thanyarak drug rehabilitation centres nationwide

The Public Health Ministry unveiled the establishment of 42 Mini Thanyarak drug rehabilitation centres across 27 provinces as part of an initiative aimed at having such facilities operational nationwide by the year-end.

Announced by Dr Cholnan Srikaew, the Minister of Public Health, this effort falls under the One Province, One Mini Thanyarak campaign, a crucial component of the Ministry’s Quick Win policy targeting execution within 100 days or by December.

These centres, a collaboration between the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment (PMNIDAT) and six regional Thanyarak hospitals, aim to extend rehabilitation services to every province with the primary goal of curbing the number of drug users. Moreover, these establishments will also provide guidance and maintain treatment standards for individuals grappling with drug addiction, reported Bangkok Post.

In cases requiring patient transfers, PMNIDAT and the six Thanyarak hospitals stand ready to receive them. Ministry’s permanent secretary, Opas Karnkawinpong, noted that separate hospital buildings are being transformed into dedicated rehabilitation centres equipped with specially trained staff, including doctors and nurses, to address the needs of individuals dealing with drug-related issues.

The strategic deployment of these centres in each province is anticipated to reduce travel expenses for patients seeking drug rehabilitation, providing improved accessibility for those seeking to overcome drug addiction.

Sarawut Boonchaipanishwattana, director of PMNIDAT, emphasised that the Public Health Ministry has allocated a budget to support individuals struggling with drug addiction, allowing access to services through government medical schemes like the gold card scheme.

In related news, residents of a South Pattaya community have initiated a rehabilitation programme as a substitute for incarcerating drug addicts. Chon Buri Police Commander Kumpol Leelapraphaporn, Pattaya Police Chief Tanapong Photi, and Mayor Porame Ngampichet took part in the opening event of the Community Based Treatment and Rehabilitation initiative for the Thappraya Community on May 1. To read more click HERE