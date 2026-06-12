PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, confirmed that daily life and public activities, including concerts, sporting events and entertainment, can continue as normal during the mourning period following Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s passing.

The statement came after PM Anutin chaired a special Cabinet meeting at Government House this morning, June 12, following an official announcement from the Royal Household Bureau confirming the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the King’s eldest daughter.

Before the meeting began, Anutin led Cabinet members in a moment of silence in tribute to the Princess.

The meeting focused on preparations for royal funeral arrangements and guidance for public mourning practices. Relevant ministries and agencies were instructed to coordinate support for the ceremonies and for members of the public expected to attend.

Anutin said previously scheduled overseas visits, including meetings with foreign leaders, would proceed as planned. However, he added that ministers and officials were advised to prioritise essential duties and limit travel duration where possible.

Addressing public concerns, Anutin said events such as concerts, sporting competitions, and conferences may continue during the mourning period.

Each event are expected to be conducted appropriately and in line with guidance from the Royal Household Bureau. Moreover, such events should begin with a moment of silence as a mark of respect.

PM stated that people can continue their daily routines and work as normal and expressed confidence that the public understands appropriate conduct during the mourning period.

The Cabinet also called on government agencies and state enterprises to lower national flags to half-mast and observe a 15-day mourning period starting today.

Separately, the Royal Household Bureau released details of the royal funeral procession. The transfer of the royal coffin from Chulalongkorn Hospital to Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace is scheduled for tomorrow, June 13, at 3.30pm.

The procession will depart from Gate 15 of Chulalongkorn Hospital, proceeding along Henri Dunant Road, Rama IV Road, Phaya Thai Road, Si Ayutthaya Road, Ratchadamnoen Nok Road, Ratchadamnoen Klang Road, and Ratchadamnoen Nai Road, passing Sanam Luang before entering the Grand Palace.

The public will be permitted to pay their respects and offer water to the royal remains of Princess Bajrakitiyabha in front of her portrait at the Sahathai Samakhom Hall in the Grand Palace tomorrow, between 8.30am and 12 pm. Prime Minister Anutin will lead the cabinet in offering water to the royal remains.