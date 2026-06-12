PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 12, 2026, 5:13 PM
50 2 minutes read
PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, confirmed that daily life and public activities, including concerts, sporting events and entertainment, can continue as normal during the mourning period following Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s passing.

The statement came after PM Anutin chaired a special Cabinet meeting at Government House this morning, June 12, following an official announcement from the Royal Household Bureau confirming the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the King’s eldest daughter.

Before the meeting began, Anutin led Cabinet members in a moment of silence in tribute to the Princess.

The meeting focused on preparations for royal funeral arrangements and guidance for public mourning practices. Relevant ministries and agencies were instructed to coordinate support for the ceremonies and for members of the public expected to attend.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Photo by Wason Wanichakorn via AP

Anutin said previously scheduled overseas visits, including meetings with foreign leaders, would proceed as planned. However, he added that ministers and officials were advised to prioritise essential duties and limit travel duration where possible.

Addressing public concerns, Anutin said events such as concerts, sporting competitions, and conferences may continue during the mourning period.

Each event are expected to be conducted appropriately and in line with guidance from the Royal Household Bureau. Moreover, such events should begin with a moment of silence as a mark of respect.

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Princess Bajrakitiyabha mourning period
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

PM stated that people can continue their daily routines and work as normal and expressed confidence that the public understands appropriate conduct during the mourning period.

The Cabinet also called on government agencies and state enterprises to lower national flags to half-mast and observe a 15-day mourning period starting today.

Separately, the Royal Household Bureau released details of the royal funeral procession. The transfer of the royal coffin from Chulalongkorn Hospital to Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace is scheduled for tomorrow, June 13, at 3.30pm.

Thai mourning period
Photo via Facebook/ Amarin News

The procession will depart from Gate 15 of Chulalongkorn Hospital, proceeding along Henri Dunant Road, Rama IV Road, Phaya Thai Road, Si Ayutthaya Road, Ratchadamnoen Nok Road, Ratchadamnoen Klang Road, and Ratchadamnoen Nai Road, passing Sanam Luang before entering the Grand Palace.

The public will be permitted to pay their respects and offer water to the royal remains of Princess Bajrakitiyabha in front of her portrait at the Sahathai Samakhom Hall in the Grand Palace tomorrow, between 8.30am and 12 pm. Prime Minister Anutin will lead the cabinet in offering water to the royal remains.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 12, 2026, 5:13 PM
50 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.