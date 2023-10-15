Public concern over 10,000 baht digital wallet policy, NIDA poll reveals

Picture courtesy of prachachat

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), has revealed public concern that the government’s policy of distributing 10,000 baht in digital wallets may not be beneficial for the country. The survey suggests that the policy should be adjusted to match current circumstances.

Between October 9 to October 11, the survey was conducted among individuals aged 18 and above, spread across all regions, educational backgrounds, professions, and income brackets nationwide. A total of 1,310 samples were taken concerning the distribution of 10,000 baht in digital wallets.

The survey, conducted via random sampling using the NIDA’S Master Sample database, collected data through telephone interviews, with a confidence level set at 97%.

The survey revealed the public’s concern about the policy of distributing 10,000 baht in digital wallets, which might not be worth the country’s expense. For instance, it might cause inflation, increase the prices of goods, and fail to stimulate the country’s economy, according to warnings from 99 economists and economic professors.

It was found that 30.92% of the respondents indicated their moderate concern about this issue. Following that, 28.47% expressed no concern at all, 25.27% were highly concerned, 15.19% were slightly concerned, and 0.15% did not know/did not answer/were not interested, reported Sanook.

When asked about the public’s opinion on the continuation of the policy of distributing 10,000 baht in digital wallets, 47.10% responded that the policy should continue but should be adjusted to meet current circumstances. Next, 32.52% believed that the policy should continue as promised, 18.85% thought that the policy implementation should be stopped, and 1.53% did not know/did not answer/were not interested.

In terms of accepting the 10,000 baht from the digital wallets, 79.85% of respondents received the money and spent it. Following that, 13.51% did not accept the money, 5.42% accepted the money but did not spend it, and 1.22% did not know/did not answer/were not interested.

Finally, when asked about the public’s opinion on the popularity score of the Pheu Thai Party if the government were to cancel the policy of distributing 10,000 baht in digital wallets, 60.00% responded that it would negatively impact the popularity of the Pheu Thai Party. Then, 29.92% believed it would not impact the popularity of the Pheu Thai Party at all, 6.49% thought it would increase the popularity of the Pheu Thai Party, and 3.59% did not know/did not answer/were not interested.

