Students and activists set to storm Government House over Thaksin’s VIP treatment

Photo courtesy of Financial Times

Students and activists from the People’s Network for Thailand Reform (STR) are set to storm Government House next Friday, January 12, demanding answers over the controversial treatment of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin, convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison, has spent nearly five months receiving special privileges outside the confines of incarceration, sparking suspicions of preferential treatment.

STR leader Pichit Chaimongkol dropped the bombshell announcement yesterday, January 3, at the Chamai Maru Chet Bridge, triggering a wave of public outcry as the group mobilizes support through social media.

The 74 year old former PM, who returned to Thailand in August last year after 15 years in self-imposed exile, was initially lodged in Bangkok Remand Prison. However, under the guise of health concerns, the Department of Corrections swiftly relocated him to the Police General Hospital on the same day, where he has been under extended stay post the legal 120-day treatment window ending on December 22.

Amidst mounting concerns, Pichit clarified that the protest aims to unite citizens against corruption rather than breed discord. He warned of potential misuse of legal loopholes that could extend preferential treatment not just to Thaksin but also to his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, a fugitive former prime minister, reported Bangkok Post.

Pichit highlighted the broader impact on Thailand’s justice system and international reputation should the government continue down this path.

“The upheaval in politics stems not from people’s movements but from corruption and disunity issues.”

Adding a crucial disclaimer, Pichit stressed that the protest was not orchestrated to favour any political party, dispelling notions of collusion with the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP).

In related news, Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong denied any involvement in the Department of Corrections’ (DoC) decision to grant Thaksin preferential medical treatment outside of prison.

The controversial decision was brought to light during a parliamentary meeting on December 21 by MFP MP Chonthicha Jangrew, who criticised the DoC’s approval of Thaksin’s extended stay at the Police General Hospital for over 120 days, a privilege not granted to other inmates.