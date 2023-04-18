Chartpattanakla Party reveals bold economic development plan for northeast Thailand

The Chartpattanakla Party recently unveiled an economic development policy aimed at boosting the economy and fostering growth in Nakhon Ratchasima and the northeastern region of Thailand.

Tewan Liptapanlop, the party’s secretary-general and an MP candidate for Nakhon Ratchasima’s Constituency 1, stated that the policy, dubbed “Korat-nomics,” would assist in transforming the region into a new economic corridor.

Liptapanlop emphasised that comprehensive transport development is a top priority for the party, as it is crucial for economic activities.

During a recent briefing, Liptapanlop explained that the party intends to revise energy price structures to make them fairer, resulting in lower transport costs and reduced consumer goods prices following energy price reforms.

Liptapanlop expressed hope that voters in Nakhon Ratchasima would continue to support the party and its candidates in the May 14 General Election, as they have done in previous elections, Bangkok Post reported.

Nakhon Ratchasima has 16 seats available, the second-highest number of constituencies after Bangkok.

Pheu Thai Party

In the coming 13 days, the Pheu Thai Party plans to hold rallies in 17 provinces across Thailand, according to Nattawut Saikuar, director of the organisation known as “Pheu Thai Family.”

Saikuar stated that the party’s campaign teams would visit the northeastern, lower north, central, and southern regions, with three major rallies planned for Bangkok on April 20, 24, and 28.

Prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin will lead the head campaign team, and key party figures like Noppadon Pattama and Adisorn Piangkate will join in.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the chief adviser on public participation and innovation and another prime ministerial candidate, intends to participate in the rallies through video links as her health permits.

Move Forward Party

Rangsiman Rome, spokesman for the Move Forward Party (MFP), expressed gratitude for the positive feedback the party has received and vowed to continue working towards a better society.

Rome revealed that searches involving the MFP and its MP candidates had ranked in the top ten of all election-related inquiries over the past month, with the party being a trending search term on Thai Google surpassing its rivals.

He stated that the MFP has compiled information about its candidates and 312 policies on its website for voters to review.

The popularity of the MFP and its leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, has grown on social media, demonstrating the party’s commitment to its political responsibilities while maintaining a strong stance on opposing vote-buying and military governance.

Follow us on :













Rome also invited the public to a large event at Samyan Mitrtown this Saturday from 4pm to 7pm to mark the start of a period during which the party hopes to improve its election prospects upcountry through a series of rallies. He said…

“Our aim is to enhance the country, despite it being challenging. We require your support in all regions, particularly Bangkok. This time, we hope to secure all 33 constituencies.”