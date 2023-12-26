Update: Progressive social security triumphs in historic election

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a groundbreaking victory, the Progressive Social Security group clinched triumph in the nation’s inaugural Social Security Board (SSB) election on December 24, as the final vote count approached completion.

The election, a pivotal moment in shaping the future of social security, saw the selection of 14 new board members by members of the Social Security Fund (SSF). Half of these representatives cater to employees, while the other half champion the cause of employers.

An impressive 10 groups, comprising 228 individuals, vied for the coveted position of employee representatives. Simultaneously, 65 candidates sought to be the voice of employers in this critical arena.

By legislative mandate, the SSB is comprised of ministries such as labour, finance, interior, and public health, along with the Budget Bureau, and equal representation for both employers and employees.

With an overwhelming 99.57% of votes tallied, the top-ranking triumvirate for the Progressive Social Security group includes Sattharam Thammabusadee, Thanapong Chuamuangpan, Chalit Ratthapana, Sivawong Sukthawee, Nalatporn Krairuek, Laksamee Suwanphakdee, and Prathana Podee. These victors embody the spirit of change that the workers yearn for. On the employers’ front, the verdict is in: Montri Thirakhothai, Vipawan Maprasert, Siriwan Romchatthong, Sompong Nakhonsri, Suwit Sipioan, Thaweekiat Rongsawata, and Phetcharat Aeksangkul secure their positions.

Sattharam Thammabusadee, an academic luminary from Thammasat University, lauded the win as a triumph for the pro-democracy camp, attributing it to the resounding desire for change and improved welfare benefits among the workforce. Expressing gratitude to SSF members, he pledged to champion workers’ rights and enhance protection.

Call for more benefits for workers

The Progressive Social Security group’s inaugural mission is clear: a fervent pursuit to augment benefits for insured workers, advocate for healthcare equity, and usher in transparency in Social Security Fund investments, reported Bangkok Post.

The SSB shoulders a plethora of responsibilities, from advising the minister on social security policy to establishing regulations for SSF management. Challenges loom large, particularly in the realm of medical welfare benefits and the financial sustainability of the pension fund, as highlighted by the TDRI.

In a contrasting note, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn voiced disappointment at the meagre voter turnout. Despite over 850,000 social security system members eligible to vote, a paltry 150,000 exercised their democratic right, constituting a mere 18.36% participation rate. Employer turnout, hovering at 46.82%, remained relatively in line with expectations, providing a stark contrast to the employee side’s lacklustre engagement.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand’s social security fund prepares for inaugural board election

The Social Security Fund (SSF) in Thailand is preparing for its inaugural board member election, with over 800,000 members expected to participate in the vote tomorrow, December 24.

This was disclosed by Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, the secretary-general of the Social Security Office (SSO), who also noted that the turnout figure is rather modest compared to the total SSF membership of 12 million across the country.

The SSO has allocated a budget of 207 million baht for the election. The board is mandated by law to be made up of representatives from various related ministries including labour, finance, interior, and public health, as well as the Budget Bureau, and employers and employees.

This election will allow SSF members to choose seven representatives, while employers will also select seven representatives to manage a fund valued at 2.4 trillion baht. The voting system to be employed is the “one man, one vote” method, similar to that used in general elections.

Ten teams comprising 288 individuals have submitted their candidacy to represent employees. Voters are allowed to choose up to seven candidates from any team according to Thapchaiyuth. On the employers’ side, there are 66 candidates, with 934 polling stations prepared by the SSO for eligible voters across the nation.

One of the candidates, Professor Worawet Suwanrada, a lecturer at the Faculty of Economics, Chulalongkorn University, expressed his commitment to driving the pension scheme for the elderly and using his expertise to stabilise the fund and increase its benefits. He also highlighted the need for the SSF to cater to the evolving workforce structure, particularly among the younger generation opting for self-employment or freelance jobs.

Professor Worawet further advocated for SSO members to enjoy the same benefits as those covered by the Public Health Ministry’s universal health care scheme.

Assistant Professor Sustarum Thammaboosadee from Thammasat University, who is vying for a position under the Progressive Social Security team backed by the Move Forward Party, encouraged the public to vote and consider all candidates from his diverse team, which includes activists from disabled groups and labour unions, reported Bangkok Post.

However, not all members are enthusiastic about the upcoming election. One member voiced his concern over the distance to the nearest voting station and stated his intentions to forgo the election due to the travel costs involved.