Prison warden commits suicide at Nakhon Si Thammarat

A warden at Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison was found dead by senior officials. Police Colonel Sanpong Chansing, superintendent of Phra Phrom Police Station, Nakhon Si Thammarat province received a report from senior officials at Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison that a correctional officer committed suicide inside a room on the fourth floor of the building on the side wing of the Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison.

The area of about 1 kilometre from the security gate entrance was cordoned off. Reporters were unable to enter and no information was given. Only police officers, doctors, a forensic team, and rescue personnel were permitted.

There were additional reports that some senior executives issued orders to all officers forbidding the dissemination of any information related to the deceased without permission. The name of the deceased warden has not been disclosed.

However, reporters followed up on information from other news sources and found that the deceased prison warden bore the nickname Noklae and was a senior correctional officer at Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison. He had just been transferred to perform duties at Pak Phanang Prison, Pak Phanang District, Nakhon Si Thammarat Province.

Noklae shot himself. The cause of suicide is still unknown at this stage.

The news of Sia Paeng, or Chaowalit Thongduang who escaped from the same prison had recently been widely discussed. Chaowalit escaped authorities whilst undergoing treatment at Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital. The Department of Corrections and Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Prison have since been on high alert and officers’ duty performance has since been more strictly monitored, reported Daily News.

Noklae, the deceased, reportedly had an argument with one of the high-ranking commanders regarding the performance of his duties and was due to be transferred to Pak Phanang Prison. Stress was allegedly a major factor in the prison warden’s suicide.

Noklae was described as a very reserved and private individual. The prison currently harbours a tense and fearful atmosphere, according to officials.

Further investigations and updates to follow.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.