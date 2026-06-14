Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 14, 2026, 12:45 PM
138 1 minute read
Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

On June 13, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya shared a heartfelt tribute to her sister, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, through a personal Facebook post, recalling cherished memories and reaffirming her enduring love.

In the post, Princess Sirivannavari looked back on the quiet moments the two sisters shared, sitting side by side to discuss life, exchange updates, and simply be together. She fondly recalled accompanying their father during royal ceremonies, saying she always felt joy walking in her sister’s footsteps.

Among the most vivid memories she shared was playing Pokémon together inside the royal palace and travelling through Italian cities with their father at the wheel, Princess Bajrakitiyabha navigating from the front seat, and herself happily snacking in the back. It was the kind of easy, ordinary joy that made their bond so personal.

Princess Sirivannavari described her sister as a talented and determined woman who excelled across every dimension of her life, from academic achievement to her mastery of the jakhe, a traditional Thai string instrument. She also credited Princess Bajrakitiyabha with inspiring her own journey in equestrian sports, saying her sister’s example pushed her to commit more deeply to the discipline.

She expressed pride in having played a role in her sister’s dreams and pledged to press on with her equestrian training and the care of the royal stables in Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s honour.

Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute | News by Thaiger

Despite her deep longing, she admitted she has not yet found the courage to revisit their unfinished chats on her phone. She closed her message with a promise that her sister would always be the ‘wind beneath her wings’ and would remain forever in her heart.

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“I hope you read my letter somewhere far, far away” she wrote, signing off with a declaration of everlasting love and gratitude.

Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute | News by Thaiger

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 14, 2026, 12:45 PM
138 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.