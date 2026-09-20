Princess Sirivannavari leads Chud Thai showcase in Tokyo

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has presented all eight styles of Chud Thai Phra Ratchaniyom in Tokyo as Thailand continues its push for UNESCO recognition of the national costume tradition.

The Princess presided over the presentation on September 18 at the Hyokeikan building of the Tokyo National Museum, where three styles of traditional men’s Suea Phra Ratchathan shirts were also showcased.

The event, “Chud Thai: Knowledge, Craftsmanship and Practices of the Thai National Costume,” was organised by Thailand’s Department of Cultural Promotion from September 17 to 18 as part of efforts to promote knowledge of Thai national dress internationally.

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The programme also featured demonstrations of traditional Thai craftsmanship, including jewellery making, metallic-thread work, silk embroidery, gold and silver craftsmanship, traditional gold decoration techniques and silk weaving featuring auspicious patterns.

The works were presented not simply as historical objects but as living forms of cultural heritage that can continue to develop through contemporary design.

Thailand’s Cabinet approved the submission of “Chud Thai: Knowledge, Craftsmanship and Practices of the Thai National Costume” to UNESCO in 2024 for consideration as intangible cultural heritage.

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The nomination is due to be considered during the 21st session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee in December 2026 in Xiamen, China.

The Tokyo presentation forms part of efforts to position the tradition as living heritage that continues to evolve while retaining its cultural foundations.

The eight recognised styles of Chud Thai Phra Ratchaniyom are Ruean Ton, Chitralada, Amarin, Boromphiman, Dusit, Chakri, Siwalai and Chakkraphat.

Their names are derived from throne halls and royal residences within the Grand Palace and Dusit Palace. The three styles of men’s Suea Phra Ratchathan were also presented as part of Thailand’s long-established national dress traditions.

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