Princess Sirivannavari showcases Thai dress at France State Dinner

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 30, 2026, 2:28 PM
68 1 minute read
Princess Sirivannavari showcases Thai dress at France State Dinner | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Facebook: HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya wore a traditional Thai dress, the Chud Thai Dusit, made from naturally dyed indigo silk, while attending an official State Dinner at the Élysée Palace in Paris yesterday, June 29.

The images and details were shared today, June 30, on the official Facebook page HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

The State Dinner was held at the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the president of France since the establishment of the Second French Republic in 1848.

Princess Sirivannavari wore a traditional Thai dress to a State Dinner in France, highlighting Thai silk craftsmanship and cultural heritage.
Photo via U.S. Department of State from United States

Originally built as the residence of the Comte d’Évreux, the historic palace is now used for state ceremonies, high-level meetings and official receptions for heads of state and members of royal families from around the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted the event.

Princess Sirivannavari’s Thai Dusit dress, or Chud Thai Dusit, was made from naturally dyed indigo silk woven by the Chantharasoma weaving group under the direction of Ajarn Veeratham Trakunngoenthai.

The outfit was tailored and embroidered by Tirapan, the fashion house founded by National Artist Tirapan Wannarat.

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Princess Sirivannavari wore a traditional Thai dress to a State Dinner in France, highlighting Thai silk craftsmanship and cultural heritage.
Photo via Facebook: HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya

Distinguished by its wide neckline, sleeveless design, embroidered bodice and pleated front-panel skirt with a decorative front flap, the Thai Dusit dress is one of Thailand’s recognised royal traditional costumes, traditionally worn for evening functions and formal royal ceremonies requiring full ceremonial dress.

In related news, a Royal Thai dress exhibition has opened in Paris under the patronage of Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, presenting royal garments, Thai textiles and contemporary designs at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

The exhibition, La Mode en Majesté: Royal Thai Dress From Tradition to Modernity, opened today, May 13, and will run until November 1, 2026, in Paris, France.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 30, 2026, 2:28 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.