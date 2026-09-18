Princess Sirindhorn warns graduates against overreliance on AI

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 18, 2026, 10:24 AM
1 minute read
Princess Sirindhorn warns graduates against overreliance on AI | Thaiger
Photo via Thaksin University News

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has urged university graduates to use artificial intelligence carefully, warning that excessive reliance on AI could diminish their own knowledge and abilities.

The Princess delivered the message during a graduation ceremony at Thaksin University’s Phatthalung campus on September 15, where she conferred degrees on behalf of His Majesty the King.

In her royal address, Princess Sirindhorn said artificial intelligence had become an important part of everyday life and could provide significant benefits, including saving time and resources while improving people’s ability to analyse and search for information.

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However, she reminded graduates that AI is created by humans and cannot independently ensure that everything it does is correct.

Princess Sirindhorn tells graduates to use AI with judgement, warning that excessive reliance could weaken their own knowledge and abilities.
Photo via Thaksin University News

How the technology is used, she said, depends on people and can produce either benefits or harm in both the short and long term.

The Princess therefore urged graduates not to misuse AI or depend on it so heavily that it reduces the value of their own knowledge and capabilities.

Instead, she encouraged them to use the technology creatively and with mindfulness, careful judgement, knowledge and intelligence, guided by honesty and morality.

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The Princess said graduates who use AI thoughtfully and responsibly would be able to draw lasting benefits from the technology in developing themselves, their work and the country.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 18, 2026, 10:24 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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