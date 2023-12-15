Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains unconscious after 1 year of treatment

Photo via Prachachat

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati remains unconscious after being hospitalised at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for one year after collapsing while training her dogs for the Royal Thai Army’s 2022 Thai Working Dog Championship at the Military Dog Battalion in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The Bureau of the Royal Household (BRH) released an official statement today, December 15, to update the condition of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, marking one year since she collapsed on December 14, 2022 and has been receiving treatment since that day.

According to the document, the doctors concluded that the princess lost consciousness due to a serious cardiac arrhythmia, or abnormal heart rhythm. This abnormality was caused by a mycoplasma infection in the heart.

The princess remains unconscious and the team of doctors are continuing to administer medication and a ventilator to keep her heart, lungs and kidneys working. She remains under the close supervision of the hospital’s medical staff.

This official statement was counted as the fourth statement made on the princess’s condition. The first statement was released on December 15, followed by the second announcement on December 19 and a third one on January 8.

In December last year, the Department of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Culture held a chanting session at the Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram Ratchaworawihan Temple in Bangkok to wish the princess a recovery from her condition. Several temples throughout Thailand and Thai temples abroad also held similar ceremonies in support of the princess.

The Ministry of Interior recently held a celebration and activities on the birthday of Princess Bajrakitiyabha on December 7 to offer blessings to the princess for her recovery from her illness.

The National Office of Buddhism also coordinated with relevant departments to hold a group ordination for Indian Buddhists in Thailand on the princess’s birthday to offer merit to the princess. The ordination was attended by 47 Indian nationals.