Princess Anne meets Thai King, Queen, PM, during Thailand visit

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 17, 2026, 2:54 PM
1 minute read
Princess Anne meets Thai King, Queen, PM, during Thailand visit | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from The Royal Office

Princess Anne met Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and was later received by Their Majesties the King and Queen yesterday, July 16, during her official visit to Thailand.

The Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, are visiting Thailand from July 15 to 18.

During the meeting at Government House, both sides discussed strengthening relations between Thailand and the United Kingdom, alongside youth development, education and increasing women’s participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Princess Anne's visit to Thailand included meetings with the prime minister, the King and Queen, alongside talks on cooperation.
Photo via UK in Thailand

Anutin said it was a great honour to welcome Princess Anne, whom he had admired since childhood. He said her visit was particularly meaningful for the Thai people, noting that she had laid wreaths in tribute to Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.

Princess Anne thanked the Thai government for its warm welcome and recalled fond memories of her previous visits to Thailand. She also paid tribute to Queen Sirikit, praising her dedication to the country.

The Princess Royal also expressed her condolences over the recent fire in Thailand and commended rescue workers and the agencies involved in the response. She personally presented a message of condolence to the prime minister.

Princess Anne's visit to Thailand included meetings with the prime minister, the King and Queen, alongside talks on cooperation.
Photo via UK in Thailand

The discussions also covered health security and preparedness for future emerging diseases and pandemics. Both sides agreed on the importance of strengthening healthcare systems, research and international cooperation to improve responses to future public health challenges.

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On education, Princess Anne said encouraging more women to pursue STEM careers required support from both families and teachers. Anutin, who has a background in engineering, said education, logical thinking and analytical skills form the foundation for solving problems and driving national development.

Anutin highlighted Thailand’s strengths in healthcare within Asia and praised the United Kingdom’s expertise in medicine and science. He said both countries could further expand cooperation in public health and health security, particularly between medical education institutions.

Later that day, Their Majesties the King and Queen received Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace.

Princess Anne's visit to Thailand included meetings with the prime minister, the King and Queen, alongside talks on cooperation.
Photo via The Royal Office

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 17, 2026, 2:54 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.