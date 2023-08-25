Prime time for Thai tourism: Thailand’s new PM heads south for strategic talks

Photo: Pheu Thai Party.

The new Prime Minister of Thailand is set to visit Phuket and Phang Nga this weekend to deliberate with local communities and seek input from the private sector on how to boost Thai tourism in the southern provinces, according to an announcement by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the tourism policy committee of the Pheu Thai Party, led by Prommin Lertsuridej, met at Suvarnabhumi International Airport administrators in Bangkok today around 8am, where they were briefed on operational matters. Following the briefing, the delegation departed for Phuket via a Thai Smiles flight.

Upon landing at Phuket International Airport, the 61 year old prime minister and his delegation will engage with the airport management, who will brief them on plans to expand the airport to accommodate the increasing influx of tourists. Srettha is set to address the media at the airport around midday in a bid to boost Thai tourism.

Later this afternoon, the PM is anticipated to meet with Phuket’s private sector at the Ramada Plaza Chao Fah Phuket Hotel, where they will deliberate on the province’s development strategies. Post this meeting, the Pheu Thai team will meet tourism business operators at the Phuket Old Town between 4.50pm and 5.30pm.

Tonight, Srettha will engage with business operators and tourists on Bang La Road and Patong Beach, listening to their concerns regarding restrictions on the operating hours of entertainment venues on the beach, reported Bangkok Post.

On Saturday, the prime minister and his entourage will head to Khao Lak in the Ta Kua Pa district of Phang Nga. Here, they are slated to meet tourist business operators at the Moracea by Khao Lak Resort between 10am and 11am.

The meeting is expected to focus on the potential of wellness tourism in the Andaman coastal area. After this meeting, the delegation will return to Phuket and subsequently to Suvarnabhumi Airport via a Bangkok Airways flight.

