PM Srettha’s official visit to Chiang Mai aims to boost Thai tourism and tackle PM2.5

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin yesterday embarked on an official visit to Chiang Mai with a delegation to inspect key government policy projects such as transportation network systems, measures to tackle PM2.5 dust particles, and tourism promotion initiatives.

During the three-day scheduled trip from January 10-12, PM Srettha encountered the renowned Lieutenant Somboon Banchamek, also known as Buakaw, who was training in Chiang Mai. The two exchanged thoughts on uplifting Thai Boxing, a significant soft power of Thailand.

Later in the evening, the group took a tour of the Chang Phueak market, enjoying local dessert delicacies. The Thai prime minister travelled in a Volkswagen van with a Chiang Mai registration of นก 9999, departing from his hotel to the Chang Phueak market. A large number of locals eagerly anticipated his arrival, and tourists requested photos, reported Sanook.

PM Srettha expressed pleasure and excitement at the bustling tourism atmosphere, noting a significant number of international tourists visiting Chiang Mai. According to the numbers, tourists from the Republic of Korea is ranked third after Malaysia and the People’s Republic of China. To further encourage this, a roadshow in Korea is being planned. The 61 year old prime minister discussed this with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Additionally, the Bangkok-born politician addressed the ever increasingly worried issue of PM2.5. He stated that this year, the pollution levels have significantly reduced compared to the same period last year. The government aims to maintain this improvement.

Today, January 11, he emphasized that relevant agencies should address the issue thoroughly, including the introduction of the Clean Air Act to Parliament.

In related news, Thailand grappled with PM2.5 dust pollution in 53 provinces, notably in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district. The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported 310 heat spots nationwide, monitored closely with hourly updates using satellite data and the Check Dust application.