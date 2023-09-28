Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, gives all salary to charity

Photo via Facebook/ เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin.

Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin today declared that he will not accept his 125,590 baht monthly PM salary while he is in office, adding he will donate it to charity.

PM Office spokesperson Chai Watcharong said PM Srettha stressed to officials that charity is a good thing and everyone can do good according to their ability. To extend the act of kindness to every official, the 61 year old PM started with himself by donating his entire salary and allowance to charity.

According to Bright TV, PM Srettha earns about 125,590 baht per month, 75,590 baht is his salary and 50,000 baht is his position allowance. This amount does not include the allowance he receives for attending each Cabinet meeting.

The Bangkok-born prime minister stated that his salary could help people in immediate need, which would be faster than waiting for the budget and policies to work their way into the system. Official support from the government has to go through several steps, which makes it slow.

Chai explained that PM Srettha’s salary would go to different organisations that meet the criteria of a committee. The first organisation to receive the support would be the Foundation for Children.

Chai stressed that giving away his salary is only one step in the PM’s plan. The Thai premier revealed he would also visit each organisation to discuss their problems and needs.

If PM Srettha remains in office until the end of his four-year term, more than 6 million baht would go to charity.

“I donated to charity even before I became PM. It is my personal intention. I want to help a group of people who need financial support. It is not much. I just want to do it on my own. I will never put pressure on other government officials to follow me. They all have their burdens. The money will go to organisations that are credible and meet the requirements. ”

