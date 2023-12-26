Pregnant vendor in Surat Thani killed in tragic road accident: leaves two children orphaned

Photo courtesy of Red Skull (X)

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a pregnant vendor in Surat Thani, leaving her two children orphaned. The driver, a young woman, lost control of her pickup truck, crashing into the roadside vendor and causing significant property damage. Witnesses claim that following the accident, the driver showed no remorse and didn’t check on the injured, instead, she fled to a nearby lodge.

According to bystanders, the pregnant woman was selling water outside a dormitory near the Surat Thani Rajabhat University. She was struck so hard that she was reportedly thrown a great distance. A member of the soccersuck web board shared the incident, saying that the deceased had two young children and was expecting a third. The account further detailed that the woman died instantly, unaware of the incoming vehicle, reported Khao Sod.

In a conversation with a dormitory owner in the area, it was revealed that the sound of the accelerating vehicle was audible, followed by a sharp yelp and then silence. The driver, a young woman, claimed that the accident occurred due to slippery roads caused by rain and a sudden loss of control of the vehicle. However, some witnesses noted that the gear was found in fourth position.

The poster further expressed personal frustration towards reckless teenagers, highlighting their irresponsible behaviour. The incident infuriated many, as the driver not only caused the death of a pregnant woman and leaving her two children orphaned but also destroyed the life of an unborn child. The community is now urging the driver to take responsibility for the tragedy. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless driving, particularly among the younger generation.

