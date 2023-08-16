El Nino lowers Chao Phraya levels, predicted rain in 16 Thai provinces

Photo courtesy of Ian, traveltin.net

Thailand’s National Water Command Centre (NWCC) has issued warnings regarding severe rainfalls predicted in 16 provinces, even as water levels around the Chao Phraya River are seen to decrease due to the El Nino weather conditions.

Surasri Kidtimonton, the deputy of the NWCC and the Secretary-General of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), warned of the heavy showers expected to affect various regions, with the North, Northeast, East and western regions of the South being particularly impacted through to the end of the week.

The most significant warnings have been flagged for 16 provinces: Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Tak, Nan, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakhon Nakhon, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Satun and Trang.

“The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation recently mentioned that landslides have been reported in many areas of Phangnga, along with the Muang Phangnga-Kapong road in Tambon Tung Kha Ngok,” said Surasri. Measures have been coordinated with local administrations to help clear the road surfaces.

The NWCC official noted that although the rainfall in the Chao Phraya River basin continues to be low due to the El Nino phenomenon, the Mekong River experiences the inverse, with higher water levels due to continuous precipitation.

Surasri indicated low water reserves at the four major dams in the Chao Phraya basin, namely Bhumibol in Tak, Sirikit in Uttaradit, Kwai Noi Bamrung Daen in Phitsanulok and Pasak Jolasid in Lop Buri. Collectively, these dams contain a low total of 2.97 billion cubic metres of water reported Bangkok Post.

Recent data from the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) displayed the water levels at Bhumibol and Sirikit dams at only 42.6% and 45.3% respectively.

To manage the situation, the NWCC advised local rice farmers to limit their cultivation to one rice crop this year, with Surasri warning of potential water insufficiencies for a second farming crop.